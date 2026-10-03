Delhi Govt mulls mini secretariats in 12 districts

The Delhi Government has moved ahead with its plan to establish mini secretariats across the Capital, with land identified for the proposed facilities in 12 of the city's 13 districts. Old Delhi is the only district where a site is yet to be finalised.

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The initiative aims to bring services offered by multiple government departments under one roof, reducing the need for residents to visit different offices for related work. Announced in August last year, the project envisages district-level mini secretariats housing offices of several departments within a single complex.

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Progress has also been made on the proposed mini secretariat at Dwarka Sector 10 in South-West Delhi. The facility, estimated to cost around Rs 212 crore, is expected to accommodate offices of the Revenue Department, Delhi Jal Board, electricity department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Deputy Commissioner.

The identified sites have been grouped into three categories based on land ownership and availability.

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Under the first category, existing government premises will be utilised. These include the Dwarka Sector 10 site in South-West Delhi, the SDM office complex at Chhatarpur in South Delhi, and the DC office complex at Nand Nagri in North-East Delhi.

The second category comprises locations where land will need to be purchased or leased. These include MTNL exchange land in Rohini Sector 3 for North-West Delhi and MTNL land in Shadipur for Central Delhi. For East Delhi, land in the Karkardooma Institutional Area has been proposed to be acquired from the MCD on a 50-year lease.

The third category includes land owned by other government agencies. Sites identified under this category include the former Gargi College campus of the Education Department in Lajpat Nagar-IV for South-East Delhi, DDA land in Rohini Sector 34 near UER-II for Outer North Delhi, and DDA land at PS Road, Shalimar Bagh, Haiderpur for North Central Delhi.

For New Delhi district, land has been identified at 12 Jamnagar House on Shahjahan Road, which belongs to the Land & Development Office (L&DO). In West Delhi, land belonging to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board has been earmarked in Raja Garden, while L&DO land in Civil Lines has been identified for North Delhi.