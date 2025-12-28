Delhi Govt notifies Abadi Deh Survey rules

The Delhi Government has formally notified the Delhi Abadi Deh Survey and Record Operations Rules, 2025, setting in motion a long-awaited, technology-driven overhaul of land records in the Capital’s rural areas and paving the way for issuance of property cards to residents of Abadi Deh (inhabited) land.

The notification, issued by the Revenue Department, provides the statutory framework for conducting drone-based aerial surveys, ground verification, preparation of digitised land records and resolution of disputes - effectively operationalising the government’s December 19 announcement on transforming rural land management.

Under the rules, Abadi Deh areas - traditionally excluded from formal revenue records - will be surveyed using modern GIS and drone technology, followed by mandatory “ground truthing” to verify boundaries, structures and land use. Each plot will be mapped, numbered and recorded through a multi-stage verification process before finalisation of records.

Officials said the move aligns Delhi with the Centre’s SVAMITVA Scheme, launched in 2020, aimed at providing rural residents with legal proof of property ownership. Once records are finalised, eligible occupiers will be issued property cards, enabling access to bank loans, financial assistance and government schemes.

The rules lay out a detailed, village-wise process beginning with government notification, public meetings and physical demarcation of Abadi Deh boundaries, followed by aerial surveys, preparation of preliminary maps and spot verification by revenue officials. Objections will be invited from residents, with disputes to be resolved through conciliation or summary enquiry by the Revenue Assistant, and appeals allowed before the Deputy Commissioner.

Crucially, land marked as “disputed”, “pending”, government-owned, Gram Sabha land or common utility areas will not be issued property cards or unique geo-linked identification numbers, known as Bhu-Aadhar. Officials said this safeguard is intended to prevent legitimisation of contested or public land.

The notification also provides for complete computerisation of Abadi Deh records and development of a dedicated digital portal through which citizens can obtain certified copies of land records. Finalised GIS-based maps will be integrated into the Record of Rights of each revenue village.

The government is expected to begin phased implementation of the Abadi Deh Survey across Delhi’s rural villages in the coming weeks.