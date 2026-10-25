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Home / Delhi / Delhi Govt notifies fresh recruitment rules for Lokayukta Assistant Registrar’s post

Delhi Govt notifies fresh recruitment rules for Lokayukta Assistant Registrar’s post

One Level-8 post to be filled through deputation; draft rules had been issued in 2023

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Manikant Mishra
Updated At : 05:12 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Government has notified recruitment rules for the post of Assistant Registrar in the office of the Lokayukta, formally laying down how the position will be filled.
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The rules, notified on October 19 and published in the Delhi Gazette on October 21, provide for one post, subject to variation depending on workload. It is classified as a General Central Service, Non-Ministerial, Gazetted Group B post at Pay Level 8, carrying a pay scale of Rs 47,600-Rs 1,51,100.

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The post will be filled entirely through deputation. The rules do not provide for direct recruitment or promotion.

Officers from the Central Government, State Governments and Union Territory administrations can be considered if they hold an analogous post on a regular basis or have two years' regular service in Level 7 or an equivalent grade. In addition, they must have a law degree from a recognised university or institution and two years' experience of handling legal work or administration.

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The normal period of deputation will not exceed three years, while the maximum age for appointment on deputation is 56. The rules also state that consultation with the Union Public Service Commission is not necessary.

The notification does not name any officer for the post and does not itself announce an appointment or a request for applications. It only prescribes the recruitment mechanism.

The move follows a longer process. The Delhi Lokayukta's official website records that draft Recruitment Rules for Assistant Registrar were issued on September 25, 2023. The final schedule attached to the Gazette states that the rules were approved by the UPSC on July 1, 2025, before being notified this month.

Delhi Lokayukta and Uplokayukta Act, 1995, already provides for the government, in consultation with the Lokayukta, to provide officers and other employees to assist the Lokayukta and Upalokayukta in discharging their functions. The new notification specifically lays down the recruitment rules for the Assistant Registrar post.

The immediate significance, therefore, is the formalisation of the recruitment framework rather than the appointment of an officer. Any subsequent deputation notice, request for nominations or appointment order would indicate that the process to actually fill the post has begun.

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