Delhi Govt okays Rs 200-cr healthcare plan for workers

In a welfare initiative aimed at strengthening healthcare access for construction workers, the Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved the ‘Delhi Building and Construction Workers Health Scheme’, which will provide comprehensive cashless medical treatment and health services to registered construction workers and their families.

Advertisement

The scheme is expected to benefit around 2.70 lakh registered building and construction workers and their families, covering nearly 10 lakh people across the capital. Under the initiative, workers will receive cashless treatment of up to Rs 2 lakh, while their families will be eligible for medical coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh through empanelled hospitals.

Advertisement

The Delhi Government estimates an annual expenditure of approximately Rs 200 crore for implementing the scheme.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “The Delhi Government is working with full sensitivity and commitment for the welfare of every section of society, particularly the poor, workers and underprivileged families. Construction workers are the foundation of the capital’s development and strengthening their health and social security remains a key priority of the government.”

Highlighting the occupational hazards faced by construction workers, the CM pointed out that workers were regularly exposed to dust, chemicals, excessive noise, heavy machinery and physically demanding conditions, making them vulnerable to silicosis, respiratory diseases, skin disorders and other serious health issues.

Advertisement

She said, “Construction workers are routinely exposed to stone-cutting dust, chemicals, excessive noise, heavy machinery, general dust and physically demanding working conditions. As a result, they remain vulnerable to silicosis (a lung disease), respiratory ailments, skin disorders and other serious health problems. A comprehensive health protection scheme for this section had long been lacking and the present initiative has been designed to address that gap.”

According to government, registered workers and their eligible family members, including spouses, children and parents, will receive free healthcare services through empanelled hospitals and mobile health units. The scheme will cover OPD and IPD treatment, diagnostic and laboratory services, emergency care and referral services. Annual health check- ups for workers and their spouses will also be conducted.

The CM said, “Under the scheme, registered construction workers and their eligible family members, including spouses, children and parents, will receive free and quality healthcare services through empanelled hospitals and mobile health units. Each registered worker will be entitled to treatment of up to Rs 2 lakh at empanelled hospitals, while the limit for a family will be up to Rs 10 lakh. The entire treatment process will be cashless, eliminating any financial burden on workers and their families.”

To improve accessibility, the government will deploy mobile medical units at construction sites and in areas with a high concentration of workers. Digital health records of beneficiaries will also be created, while a beneficiary tracking system will be developed to ensure transparency and effective monitoring of services.

The scheme also includes a 24x7 toll-free helpline for workers seeking medical assistance and information.

Emphasising the broader impact of the initiative, she said, “The scheme is not limited to providing healthcare alone, but represents a broader social security initiative aimed at improving the quality of life of workers and their families.”

Referring to labour welfare initiatives undertaken by the Centre, the CM said, “The Centre has consistently accorded the highest priority to the welfare of poor, workers and those employed in the unorganised sector. Through initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, e-Shram Portal and the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, sustained efforts have been made to provide social and economic security to workers. The Delhi Government is committed to carrying forward the same spirit and bringing positive change to the lives of workers.”