Delhi govt on alert over lumpy skin disease among livestock

The Delhi government is on alert over lumpy skin disease (LSD) among livestock, with Development Minister Kapil Mishra saying on Wednesday that only sporadic symptomatic cases had been reported so far this year.

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Mishra reviewed the situation with the Development Commissioner and Director of Animal Husbandry. He said the Animal Husbandry Unit of the Development Department was closely monitoring the disease across the city.

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The government is taking preventive and control measures in line with guidelines issued by the Union Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, he said.

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A vaccination campaign against LSD is underway. Mishra said adequate stocks of vaccines were available at veterinary hospitals and dispensaries across Delhi to ensure timely vaccination of livestock.

He urged livestock owners to get their animals vaccinated and cooperate with veterinary teams. He also advised them to monitor animals for symptoms and contact the nearest government veterinary hospital or dispensary if infection was suspected.

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Suspected cases should be isolated from other animals and kept in a separate, safe place, he said. Owners should also consult a qualified veterinary professional promptly.

Mishra said the government was closely monitoring the situation and would take all necessary measures to prevent and control any spread of the disease in the capital.

“Adequate quantities of LSD vaccine will be available at all veterinary hospitals and dispensaries,” he said.