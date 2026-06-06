Delhi Govt orders crackdown on illegal constructions, safety violations

In the wake of the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy, the Delhi Government on Friday unveiled a stringent action plan aimed at curbing illegal constructions, fire safety violations and administrative negligence across the Capital.

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Chairing a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed officials to enforce strict accountability and strengthen monitoring mechanisms to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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Briefing mediapersons after the meeting, Home Minister Ashish Sood said, “The Chief Minister is personally reviewing the situation on a continuous basis.”

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He said the government’s objective is “not merely to take immediate action but to establish a foolproof system that can permanently prevent such incidents in the future.”

Under the new measures, officials found negligent or complicit in allowing illegal constructions or safety violations could face action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, which provides for imprisonment of up to two years and substantial fines. The government also warned that provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act may be invoked wherever necessary.

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In a significant move, the government said financial losses caused by negligence will be recovered from the salaries, pensions and properties of guilty officials under the Revenue Recovery Act. Assets of builders, owners and colonisers found responsible may also be frozen or attached.

The government has decided to expand the powers of District Magistrates, allowing them to fix accountability, initiate disciplinary proceedings, order FIRs and take action against erring officials across departments.

To strengthen oversight, drone surveys, satellite imagery and digital mapping will be used every three months to identify unauthorised construction. A dedicated online complaints portal and a special drone monitoring cell are also being planned.

Joint inspection committees headed by District Magistrates have been formed to inspect guest houses, hotels, restaurants, banquet halls and other commercial establishments. The authorities have been directed to submit reports within a week, and establishments operating without permission or violating licence conditions will face immediate sealing.

The Chief Minister also ordered special monitoring of high-rise buildings, stricter compliance with fire safety norms and a review of electronic locking systems. Buildings without valid completion certificates may be denied water and electricity connections.

Concluding the meeting, Sood said the Chief Minister had issues a stern warning to officials, describing the current drive as a “final opportunity to improve” and making it clear that strict administrative and legal action would follow if violations continue.