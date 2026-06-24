Delhi Govt orders major safety crackdown on 923 coaching centres

The Delhi Government has ordered a citywide safety crackdown on coaching centres, with Education Minister Ashish Sood directing multiple agencies to launch a massive inspection drive across major coaching hubs in the national capital.

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Chairing a review meeting on Wednesday, Sood reviewed safety standards, infrastructure conditions and the regulatory framework governing coaching institutes in Delhi. Senior officials from the Home Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Urban Development Department, Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the Directorate of Higher Education attended the meeting.

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To facilitate coordinated action, the MCD will provide inspection teams with the list of 923 coaching centres surveyed across Delhi.

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Expressing concern over infrastructural deficiencies and safety lapses in coaching centres, the minister stressed that student safety remains the government's top priority.

"The safety and welfare of students is our top priority. Any negligence affecting student safety will not be tolerated. All coaching institutes must strictly comply with safety norms and guidelines issued by the government and the courts from time to time."

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The meeting focused on fire safety measures, regulatory shortcomings, student welfare concerns and alleged unfair commercial practices adopted by some coaching institutes.

As part of immediate enforcement measures, Sood directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), MCD, Delhi Fire Service and DDMA to conduct special inspections in major coaching clusters, including Mukherjee Nagar, Rajender Nagar and Katwaria Sarai.

Inspection teams will verify compliance with fire safety norms, building regulations and other mandatory safety requirements.

To ensure coordinated action, the MCD will provide inspection teams with details of 923 coaching centres that have been surveyed across Delhi.

The minister also instructed all concerned departments, including Delhi Fire Service and Delhi Police, to take strict action against institutions found violating safety standards or operating in contravention of regulations.

Further tightening oversight, the MCD has been directed to submit a daily Action Taken Report (ATR) to the Minister's Office on enforcement and compliance measures.

The minister also informed that the Directorate of Higher Education is preparing a comprehensive regulatory framework for coaching institutes. The proposed policy aims to address systemic gaps, strengthen accountability, improve safety standards and establish a transparent regulatory mechanism for coaching centres operating in Delhi.

The draft framework is expected to be submitted to the government shortly.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to protecting students, Sood said institutions found endangering lives through negligence would face stringent action.

"The Delhi Government is fully committed to safeguarding the interests and future of students. No institution will be allowed to compromise with student safety. Those violating prescribed norms will face strict and decisive action."

The move comes as the Delhi Government seeks to strengthen safety compliance and accountability across the rapidly expanding coaching institute sector, which caters to thousands of students preparing for competitive examinations every year.