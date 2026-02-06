A 25-year-old biker lost his life after allegedly falling into a pit dug for Delhi Jal Board (DJB) work in West Delhi’s Janakpuri area, officials said on Friday.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Kamal Dhyani. The accident took place at a site where excavation was underway as part of the Delhi Jal Board’s pipeline rehabilitation project.

Advertisement

In a statement, the Delhi Jal Board expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

Advertisement

The DJB said a committee has been constituted to investigate the incident and ascertain whether all prescribed safety protocols were followed.

“If any DJB official is found guilty at any level, strict action will be taken,” the statement said, adding that safety arrangements at all worksites are regularly reviewed.

Advertisement

According to DJB’s preliminary investigation, the site was barricaded and covered with green mesh. The inquiry committee is expected to submit its report by today evening.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood also took cognisance of the incident and said strict steps are being initiated. “In view of today’s incident in Janakpuri, a circular has been issued. The concerned District Magistrate, SDM, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Deputy Commissioner of Police, senior officers from the Public Works Department (PWD), and other senior officials will jointly inspect the site tomorrow and issue necessary directions for appropriate action,” Sood said.

Providing details of the incident, DCP West Darde Sharad Bhaskar said, “A pit was dug for some work of the Delhi Jal Board. Last night, 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani’s bike fell into this pit, and he unfortunately died. We will investigate all stakeholders involved in this DJB work.”

He said the deceased’s brother arrived at Janakpuri Police Station around 2:45 am and informed police that Kamal had not returned home. “The police tracked his mobile phone location, which was showing Janakpuri District Park. Head Constable Ramkesh searched for the deceased along with family members for about 2.5 hours, but they could not find him,” Bhaskar said.

The matter came to light around 8 am when a woman called the police and reported that a body was lying inside a 15-foot-deep pit. “This is when everything came to light,” the DCP added.

Responding to claims by the family that they did not receive help from multiple police stations, Bhaskar said, “As of now, we know that the family visited police station Janakpuri, but if the family says they did not receive help from 6–7 police stations, we will look into it.”

Police said an FIR is being registered and further investigation is underway. The motorcycle involved in the accident will be pulled out of the pit soon, officials added.