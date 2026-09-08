Delhi Govt orders safety audit of PG hubs within a week

Following the tragic building collapse at Satya Niketan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Monday chaired a meeting at the L-G Secretariat to review the action taken after the incident and discuss measures to ensure safer accommodation for students living in paying guest (PG) facilities across the city.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, NDRF chief, MCD Commissioner, Delhi Police Commissioner, DU Vice-Chancellor, Principal Secretary (Home), DDA Vice-Chairman, Principal Secretary (Education) and other senior officials.

Advertisement

The L-G directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that a structural audit of all buildings in PG hubs is carried out within a week. He also directed officials to conduct inspection drives at premises being used as PG accommodation, particularly those that have prima facie violated prescribed height and floor restrictions.

Advertisement

At the same time, the L-G cautioned against indiscriminate sealing of PG buildings, saying it could leave students without accommodation. The focus, he said, should be on regulatory checks and enforcement while ensuring that students do not become homeless.

The L-G also directed Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood to lead a committee of senior officials to review institutional PG guidelines, explore alternative student accommodation through universities, MCD and DDA, and assess the feasibility of using unutilised and vacant DDA and MCD buildings, along with DDA housing stock, for student accommodation.

Advertisement

Highlighting the shortage of student housing in Delhi, the L-G asked the committee to prepare a mid and long-term plan to augment hostel facilities at the earliest.

Sood said, “The meeting focused on every possible measure that can be undertaken by the government to ensure that such a tragedy does not recur.”

The government will also explore additional FAR concessions, wherever required, to bridge the shortage of student accommodation and facilitate higher FAR for redevelopment of existing hostels so they can accommodate more students while complying with safety norms.

Sood said the government would also focus on strict regulation of PG accommodations and coaching institutes based on the report being prepared pursuant to the recommendations of the Justice Guha Committee.

As an immediate preventive measure, departments will jointly inspect buildings housing PG accommodations and coaching institutes in a time-bound exercise. The MCD has also been asked to take stringent action against ongoing illegal construction.

A committee comprising the District Magistrate, DCP and MCD Deputy Commissioner will proactively reach out to students living in PG accommodations, listen to their grievances and compile a comprehensive database of students residing in such facilities.