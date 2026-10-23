Delhi govt orders transfer and posting of 25 IPS and DANIPS officers

The Delhi government on Friday ordered the transfer and posting of 25 IPS and DANIPS officers with immediate effect, according to an official order issued.

Monika Bhardwaj, a 2009-batch IPS officer, has been transferred from Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) to Additional CP (Anti-Narcotics Task Force).

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Rahul Malik and Gaurav Sharma, both 2009-batch IPS officers, have been posted as Additional CP (Security).

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Raja Banthia, a 2014-batch IPS officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Technical and P.I.), will hold the additional charge of DCP (IT).

Neha Yadav has been posted as DCP (Perception Management and Media Cell), while Praveen Kumar Tripathi has been moved from DCP (Special Cell) to DCP (Commissioner's Secretariat).

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Subodh Kumar Goswami has been transferred from DCP (Economic Offences Wing) to Deputy Director (DPA), while Aditya Gautam has been posted as DCP (Crime) from ACP (Crime).

Vikas Sheokand has been posted as DCP (Special Cell), while A Venkatesh has been transferred as Additional DCP-II (Shahdara district).

Manoj Kumar Meena has been moved to Additional DCP-II (South East district), while Vinay Mathur has been posted as Additional DCP-II (Rohini district).

Among other changes, Jasbir Singh has been transferred to Additional DCP-I (Outer district), Saurabh Chandra to Additional DCP-I (West district), and Ajay Kumar to DCP (Security).

Renu Lata has been posted as Additional DCP (SPUWAC), while Vidushi Kaushik has been transferred to Additional DCP-II (Dwarka district).

Ashish Kumar has been transferred to DCP (Economic Offences Wing), Manish Ladla to DCP (Crime), and Rohit Gupta to DCP (Security).

In another transfer, Ram Dul esh Meena has been moved from Additional DCP-II (North district) to Additional DCP-II (North West district).