Delhi govt orders transfer of prison officials posted at same location for more than 3 years

The Delhi Government has directed the immediate identification and transfer of prison officials who have remained posted at the same location for more than three years, as part of a series of measures aimed at strengthening accountability and curbing alleged corruption and irregularities in the city’s jail administration.

The directions were issued following a review meeting chaired by Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood. The government has also sought a complete list of officials overstaying their postings in sensitive prison departments, including the CPRO, factory and procurement wings, as well as jails meant for first time offenders, economic offenders and civil prisoners.

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In addition, authorities have been asked to submit the 10 year posting records of specific officials facing allegations of corruption and misconduct. The move is aimed at examining their posting histories and identifying possible irregularities in the administration.

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The government has also directed officials to strengthen oversight of prison welfare facilities and financial transactions. Authorities have been asked to verify the quality and market rates of food and medicines supplied to inmates to prevent financial irregularities.

On the security front, prison authorities have been asked to explore advanced scanning technology that can detect smuggled tobacco and narcotics without causing harm. The government has also set strict deadlines for submission of Action Taken Reports (ATRs) on pending complaints related to security lapses and misconduct by prison staff.

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Ashish Sood said the government would not tolerate corruption, extortion or inefficiency in correctional institutions.

“Our administration maintains a zero tolerance policy towards corruption, extortion, and systemic inefficiency within our correctional institutions. Rotating officers who have remained in the same postings for years is a vital step to prevent vested interests, ensure transparency, and enforce absolute integrity across all Delhi prisons,” said Sood.

“We are committed to modernising prison security, enforcing strict oversight on inmate welfare, and ensuring that every single complaint is addressed swiftly. Public trust in our law enforcement and prison administration is non-negotiable, and we will take decisive action against anyone compromising governance or inmate safety,” he added.