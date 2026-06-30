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Home / Delhi / Delhi Govt partners with four institutions for AI, robotics training in CM SHRI schools

Delhi Govt partners with four institutions for AI, robotics training in CM SHRI schools

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:24 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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In a major push to integrate advanced technology education into government schools, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Monday presided over the ‘Tech4Future’ Innovation Showcase at IIIT Delhi, where the Directorate of Education signed three-year Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with four leading higher education institutions to provide mentorship, laboratory access and curriculum support to students and teachers.

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The event marked the successful completion of the three-week ‘Future Makers Innovators Bootcamp’, an intensive STEM and Robotics Engineering programme for 100 high-potential students from Delhi Government’s CM SHRI Schools.

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Under the partnerships, which will come into effect from June 2026, Delhi Technological University (DTU), Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT Delhi) will provide pro bono mentorship, curriculum enrichment and direct access to advanced university laboratories for CM SHRI students and teachers.

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The initiative aims to bridge the gap between school and higher education by bringing cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics and engineering directly into government classrooms. Beyond STEM education, the collaboration will also extend academic support in Finance, Humanities, Media Studies and Legal Studies.

According to the government, the programme is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, ensuring that students’ opportunities are determined by their talent rather than their socio-economic background. The initiative is also envisioned as a step towards building a skilled and innovation-driven workforce for Viksit Bharat by 2047.

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During the bootcamp, students experienced the complete innovation cycle, from identifying real-world problems and developing ideas to building prototypes, testing solutions and presenting their final projects. The teams collectively developed 20 functional technology prototypes addressing challenges in smart cities, agriculture, disaster management, assistive technologies and industrial innovation.

Officials said the initiative serves as a model for integrating AI-enabled and technology-driven learning into public education while strengthening the link between schools and premier higher education institutions in the national capital.

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