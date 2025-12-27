Delhi Govt pays tribute to Sahibzadas on Veer Bal Diwas

The Delhi Government on Friday observed Veer Bal Diwas with solemnity and grandeur, paying tribute to the supreme sacrifice and indomitable courage of the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led the commemorative event at Thyagaraj Stadium. She said the day stands as a reminder of India’s enduring values of courage, faith and moral strength.

“At an age when children usually play and learn, the Sahibzadas chose the path of sacrifice to protect dharma and righteousness. Their courage is unmatched in world history,” said Gupta, adding that their martyrdom serves to nurture patriotism, moral courage and national pride among the youth.

The programme was attended by ministers Ashish Sood and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, senior officials, students and citizens. On the occasion, a special commemorative booklet and a postal cover were released in collaboration with the Department of Posts. Cultural performances, including Gatka displays by students, patriotic presentations by the Shillong Chamber Choir, and a 270-degree immersive projection, brought the valour and sacrifice of the Sahibzadas to life. A laser and light show at Purana Qila depicted their heroic legacy.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said the sacrifices of the Sahibzadas had long been overlooked, and their recognition today reflects a renewed national resolve to reconnect with India’s values. He added that the observance of the day across schools and colleges would help instil courage, discipline and moral clarity among students.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa described the recognition of Veer Bal Diwas as a historic step. He said the martyrdom of Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji symbolises unparalleled bravery and sacrifice, and their story continues to guide India’s moral and spiritual compass. He added that the nationwide observance of the day reflects the government’s commitment to preserving and promoting India’s cultural heritage.

As part of the celebrations, educational institutions across Delhi organised debates, essay competitions, storytelling sessions, cultural programmes and fitness activities to familiarise students with the lives and sacrifices of the Sahibzadas.