DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi Govt pays tribute to Sahibzadas on Veer Bal Diwas

Delhi Govt pays tribute to Sahibzadas on Veer Bal Diwas

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Dec 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi Cabinet Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ashish Sood with Sikh children during an event on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas at Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
Advertisement

The Delhi Government on Friday observed Veer Bal Diwas with solemnity and grandeur, paying tribute to the supreme sacrifice and indomitable courage of the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led the commemorative event at Thyagaraj Stadium. She said the day stands as a reminder of India’s enduring values of courage, faith and moral strength.

Advertisement

“At an age when children usually play and learn, the Sahibzadas chose the path of sacrifice to protect dharma and righteousness. Their courage is unmatched in world history,” said Gupta, adding that their martyrdom serves to nurture patriotism, moral courage and national pride among the youth.

Advertisement

The programme was attended by ministers Ashish Sood and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, senior officials, students and citizens. On the occasion, a special commemorative booklet and a postal cover were released in collaboration with the Department of Posts. Cultural performances, including Gatka displays by students, patriotic presentations by the Shillong Chamber Choir, and a 270-degree immersive projection, brought the valour and sacrifice of the Sahibzadas to life. A laser and light show at Purana Qila depicted their heroic legacy.

Advertisement

Education Minister Ashish Sood said the sacrifices of the Sahibzadas had long been overlooked, and their recognition today reflects a renewed national resolve to reconnect with India’s values. He added that the observance of the day across schools and colleges would help instil courage, discipline and moral clarity among students.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa described the recognition of Veer Bal Diwas as a historic step. He said the martyrdom of Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji symbolises unparalleled bravery and sacrifice, and their story continues to guide India’s moral and spiritual compass. He added that the nationwide observance of the day reflects the government’s commitment to preserving and promoting India’s cultural heritage.

Advertisement

As part of the celebrations, educational institutions across Delhi organised debates, essay competitions, storytelling sessions, cultural programmes and fitness activities to familiarise students with the lives and sacrifices of the Sahibzadas.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts