Delhi Govt plans AI-powered overhaul of sub-registrar offices

The Delhi Government is planning a major overhaul of the Capital’s property registration system, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directing sweeping reforms to transform sub-registrar offices into hi-tech, citizen-friendly centres modelled on Passport Seva Kendras.

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Officials said the proposed revamp aims to make property registration more transparent, technology-driven and efficient while reducing corruption, delays and the influence of middlemen. The government plans to introduce AI-powered verification systems, digital tracking and blockchain-backed record security as part of the modernisation exercise.

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According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Gupta recently chaired a meeting with senior officials and representatives of several companies to review technology-based models adopted in other states for faster and more transparent public service delivery. The government is now exploring a similar framework for Delhi.

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Under the proposed system, sub-registrar offices would be redesigned to provide a professional service environment with air-conditioned waiting areas, digital help desks, smart token systems, real-time application tracking and trained support staff.

Officials said the objective is to minimise repeated visits and ensure most procedures are completed through streamlined digital processes.

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The government also plans to introduce online appointment booking, pre-verification services and AI-based facial authentication for identity verification. Other technologies under consideration include geo-fencing, secure digital record management and integrated databases aimed at preventing fraud, tampering and disputes related to property records.

CM Gupta said the new system is also intended to address revenue leakage, incorrect property valuation and delays in document processing. While private firms may assist in establishing and operating model centres, all statutory powers and final decision-making authority will remain with government officials, the Chief Minister clarified.

Gupta said citizens should not have to rely on brokers or intermediaries for accessing government services and stressed that the reforms are aimed at creating a transparent and accountable registration system with minimal human intervention.

The Delhi Government said experienced firms would be selected through a transparent process for the implementation of the project.