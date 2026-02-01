DT
Home / Delhi / Delhi Govt plans new biomed waste treatment facilities to boost green infra

Delhi Govt plans new biomed waste treatment facilities to boost green infra

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:45 AM Feb 19, 2026 IST
The Delhi Government has announced plans to establish new Common Bio Medical Waste Treatment Facilities (CBWTFs) to significantly enhance the Capital’s biomedical waste management capacity, as part of its broader push to strengthen environmental infrastructure.

The meeting was chaired by Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Delhi’s Minister for Environment, with senior officials from the National Productivity Council, the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. The meeting examined a detailed framework covering current and future biomedical waste generation, plant specifications and the implementation roadmap.

Officials informed the minister that Delhi currently generates around 40 tonnes of biomedical waste per day across its east, north, west, south and central regions. In view of rising future projections, the proposed CBWTFs are planned with an ultimate capacity of 46 tonnes per day, operating at approximately 2,300 kg per hour for 20 hours daily. Earlier, only two facilities catered to all districts of Delhi, placing heavy pressure on the existing system.

“The Delhi Government is committed to tackling pollution on all fronts, with proper waste disposal at the heart of our Environment action plan,” said Sirsa.

The new facilities, to be set up on sites with a minimum area of 0.5 acres, will be equipped with advanced technology. “We are inviting new partners equipped with the highest standards of technology, the tender will be floated soon,” the minister stated.

Designed to serve regions including east, northeast, Shahdara and west, southwest, central, the plants will process segregated biomedical waste through autoclaving, shredding and secure landfilling, thereby reducing health risks and environmental impact.

Emphasising public health concerns, Sirsa said, “Proper disposal of biomedical waste is crucial for the overall health of Delhi citizens, unmanaged waste poses severe threats that we are decisively countering.”

