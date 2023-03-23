 Delhi Govt presents Rs 78,800-cr Budget, thrust on transportation : The Tribune India

Budget Session

Delhi Govt presents Rs 78,800-cr Budget, thrust on transportation

Delhi Govt presents Rs 78,800-cr Budget, thrust on transportation

CM Arvind Kejriwal and Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot. Mukesh Aggarwal



Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, March 22

Delhi Finance minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday presented a Rs 78,800 crore Budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2023-24 with the announcement of nine schemes as part of the G20 preparations.

The proposed Budget is 8.69 per cent higher than the revised estimates for the current fiscal 2022-23.

The Delhi Government’s Budget size for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800 crore and Rs 69,000 crore in the preceding year.

The 2023-24 Budget’s focus is on “clean, beautiful and modern Delhi”. Of the total outlay, Rs 21,000 crore will be spent on infrastructure projects in the Capital.

In a major push to strengthen and modernise Capital’s transportation, Gahlot allocated Rs 9,031 crore for transport, roads and bridges. The minister announced that 26 flyovers were being constructed in Delhi.

“The state government will procure around 1,600 electric buses this year. The target is to have 10,480 buses by 2025. Besides, the state government is investing heavily to beautify and maintain 1,400 km of PWD roads and curb dust pollution. Around 210 water sprinklers-cum-anti-smog gun machines and 70 road sweeping machines will be used for dust suppression on PWD roads,” the minister said.

Three unique double-decker flyovers will be built in collaboration with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The flyovers will be from Bhajanpura to Yamuna Vihar, Azadpur to Rani Jhansi intersections, and Saket to Pul Prahladpur.

The Delhi Government has proposed the Mohalla Bus Yojana for the last mile connectivity. Around 100 electric mohalla buses will start plying by year-end and 2,180 in the next two years.

According to the Budget, 7,379 buses, including 300 electric ones, are plying in Delhi. By the end of 2023, Gahlot said, Delhi would have 1,900 e-buses.

The state government also announced that three modern bus ports along the lines of an airport would be developed at Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan and Dwarka.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praised Gahlot for his efforts to uphold the legacy of former Finance Minister Manish Sisodia. “Delhi is missing Sisodia today, but Gahlot has done a great job to uphold his legacy,” Kejriwal said, adding the Delhi Budget had increased from Rs 30,940 crore in 2014 to Rs 78,800 crore in 2023.

Allocations

  • Rs 9,031 cr Transport, roads & bridges
  • Rs 6,343 cr Water supply & sanitation
  • Rs 3,348 cr Power sector
  • Rs 850 cr Municipal Corporation of Delhi

Focus area: ‘Clean & modern Delhi’

  • n The Budget is dedicated to a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi; Rs 19,466 cr to be spent on upgrade of roads
  • n The government will procure around 1,600 e-buses this year; the target is to have 10,480 buses by 2025
  • n Three unique double-decker flyovers will be built in
  • collaboration with the
  • Delhi Metro Rail Corporation
  • n The Budget has nine schemes as part of G20 summit preparations

Expression of people’s expectations

I would have been happier if this Budget was presented by Manish Sisodia who is like my elder brother. The Budget is an expression of expectations and aspirations of the people. — Kailash Gahlot, Delhi finance minister

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fresh FIR filed against Amritpal Singh on complaint of ‘granthi’; new image shows him on motorised cart with bike

2
Diaspora

Cops question Amritpal's NRI wife, whose name figured in garnering funds from abroad for 'Waris Punjab De'

3
Jalandhar

Punjab Police trace motorcycle on which Amritpal fled

4
Trending

'Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagai pols': Kangana Ranaut cryptically warns Punjab singer over getting arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis

5
Sports

Here are the 12 cities shortlisted for ODI World Cup in India

6
Punjab

Raja Warring writes to Punjab DGP, flags concern about youths being rounded up and labelled Amritpal supporters

7
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

8
Himachal

Punjab Assembly calls Himachal Pradesh ordinance to impose water cess illegal; passes resolution

9
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan protesters hurl flares, bottles amid heightened security at Indian mission in London

10
Delhi

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs as objectionable posters against PM Modi come up; 6 arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir’s Anantnag
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65
Chandigarh

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT
Trending

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched
Trending

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Top News

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

Police said the movement of everyone arriving at and leaving...

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

London demonstrators kept at safe distance this time

Resolutions in Punjab, Haryana Houses against HP water cess

Resolutions in Punjab, Haryana Houses against HP water cess

Within rights to do so, says Sukhu | Cites Uttarakhand & J&K...

Amritpal’s NRI wife, mother quizzed over foreign funding

Amritpal's NRI wife, mother quizzed over foreign funding

Security up, yet objects hurled at Indian Mission in London

Security up, yet objects hurled at Indian Mission in London


Cities

View All

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Security forces hold flag march

Farmers seek relief for damaged crop

‘GNDU to implement NEP from next session’

Residents question ‘selective’ approach in removing illegal structures

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Fire safety goes for toss as CITCO says cheers sans NOC

Fire safety goes for toss as CITCO says cheers sans NOC

Two Chandigarh cops land in CBI net for taking Rs 50K bribe

Ex-Union Minister’s nephew among two found hanging

F&CC nod to hiring 40 vehicles for lifting waste

Over 15K pay obeisance at Mansa Devi, Kali Mata, Chandi Devi shrines

Excise case: Sisodia sent to judicial custody till April 5

Excise case: Sisodia sent to judicial custody till April 5

HC reserves order on Jain's bail plea in PMLA case

Rs 16,500 cr for education, teachers to get tablets

Rs 850 cr allocated to clear landfill sites in 2 years

Slight cut in health sector outlay

Punjab Police trace bike on which Amritpal Singh fled

Punjab Police trace motorcycle on which Amritpal fled

Cops nab 6 gangsters for extortion, intimidation

Women must exercise voting right: Karamjit

DCC ex-chief joins AAP

DC suspends official for indiscipline

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Three of thieves' gang held, four motorbikes recovered

Sewer connections of 5 ‘ahatas’ cut

2 nabbed with heroin, opium

Snatchers target three more in city

Varsity’s estimated deficit climbs to ~285 cr

Varsity’s estimated deficit climbs to Rs 285 cr

Disgruntled employees demand VC’s resignation

Fatehgarh Sahib villages to get town-like facilities, says MLA

Awareness on healthy lifestyle need of hour: Experts

100-kg poppy husk seized