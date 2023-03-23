Delhi Govt presents Rs 78,800-cr Budget, thrust on transportation

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, March 22

Delhi Finance minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday presented a Rs 78,800 crore Budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2023-24 with the announcement of nine schemes as part of the G20 preparations.

The proposed Budget is 8.69 per cent higher than the revised estimates for the current fiscal 2022-23.

The Delhi Government’s Budget size for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800 crore and Rs 69,000 crore in the preceding year.

The 2023-24 Budget’s focus is on “clean, beautiful and modern Delhi”. Of the total outlay, Rs 21,000 crore will be spent on infrastructure projects in the Capital.

In a major push to strengthen and modernise Capital’s transportation, Gahlot allocated Rs 9,031 crore for transport, roads and bridges. The minister announced that 26 flyovers were being constructed in Delhi.

“The state government will procure around 1,600 electric buses this year. The target is to have 10,480 buses by 2025. Besides, the state government is investing heavily to beautify and maintain 1,400 km of PWD roads and curb dust pollution. Around 210 water sprinklers-cum-anti-smog gun machines and 70 road sweeping machines will be used for dust suppression on PWD roads,” the minister said.

Three unique double-decker flyovers will be built in collaboration with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The flyovers will be from Bhajanpura to Yamuna Vihar, Azadpur to Rani Jhansi intersections, and Saket to Pul Prahladpur.

The Delhi Government has proposed the Mohalla Bus Yojana for the last mile connectivity. Around 100 electric mohalla buses will start plying by year-end and 2,180 in the next two years.

According to the Budget, 7,379 buses, including 300 electric ones, are plying in Delhi. By the end of 2023, Gahlot said, Delhi would have 1,900 e-buses.

The state government also announced that three modern bus ports along the lines of an airport would be developed at Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan and Dwarka.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praised Gahlot for his efforts to uphold the legacy of former Finance Minister Manish Sisodia. “Delhi is missing Sisodia today, but Gahlot has done a great job to uphold his legacy,” Kejriwal said, adding the Delhi Budget had increased from Rs 30,940 crore in 2014 to Rs 78,800 crore in 2023.

Allocations

Rs 9,031 cr Transport, roads & bridges

Rs 6,343 cr Water supply & sanitation

Rs 3,348 cr Power sector

Rs 850 cr Municipal Corporation of Delhi

Focus area: ‘Clean & modern Delhi’

n The Budget is dedicated to a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi; Rs 19,466 cr to be spent on upgrade of roads

n The government will procure around 1,600 e-buses this year; the target is to have 10,480 buses by 2025

n Three unique double-decker flyovers will be built in

collaboration with the

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

n The Budget has nine schemes as part of G20 summit preparations