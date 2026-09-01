Delhi Govt, private firms ink pact to develop spaces under flyovers

The Delhi Government on Monday signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with private companies under the public-private partnership (PPP) model to transform neglected and underutilised spaces under flyovers and along major roads into clean, green and safer public areas.

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The agreements were signed in the presence of CM Rekha Gupta, with the initiative focusing on cleanliness, greenery, beautification, safety, pedestrian movement and environmental awareness.

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Under the initiative by Dixon Technologies and Vrikshit Foundation, a 2.5-km stretch from Deepali to Mangolpuri Market beneath a flyover will be developed as a clean and green community space. The project will include fencing along the stretch and mural artwork based on environmental and clean energy themes on 61 flyover pillars, covering around 5,100 square metres. The area will also be landscaped with local plant species, grass, shrubs and flowering plants.

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Separately, the Kanodia Group will develop and maintain around two acres of green belt along Mathura Road and MP Road under its CSR initiative. The project will seek to address issues including garbage dumping, unauthorised slums, roadside encroachments and unplanned use of the spaces.

Gupta said building a clean and green Delhi was the collective responsibility of the government, society and private sector. She said the government was encouraging PPPs to transform neglected spaces into safer, attractive and environment-friendly areas.