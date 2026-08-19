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Home / Delhi / Delhi govt promotes 111 DSS cadre officers, issues new postings

Delhi govt promotes 111 DSS cadre officers, issues new postings

Move aimed at ending long-standing career stagnation, strengthening key departments and improving public service delivery

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:56 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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The Delhi government has promoted 111 officers of the Delhi Government Services (DSS) cadre and issued orders for their new postings as part of an exercise aimed at strengthening the administrative set-up and improving public service delivery.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the move would make the administration more efficient and accountable and accelerate the delivery of services in key departments, including health, education, revenue and trade and taxes.

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According to an order issued by the Services Department, the promoted Grade-I officers, who had been facing career stagnation for a long period due to limited promotional avenues, have been assigned responsibilities across several departments.

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A large number of the officers have been posted as Deputy Directors (DSS) in the Education Department. Others have been appointed as Deputy Medical Superintendents at major hospitals, including Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, GTB Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, besides being posted as Deputy Directors in the Directorate of Health Services.

Several officers have also been posted as SDMs (Headquarters) in various sub-divisions of the Revenue Department and as Assistant Commissioners in the Department of Trade and Taxes.

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The new postings also include positions of Deputy Secretaries in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat and other departments, as well as assignments in the Law and Justice Department and the Directorate of Vigilance.

Gupta said the promotions reflected the government’s commitment to recognising the experience and eligibility of its employees while encouraging a greater spirit of service.

The promotions have been made following directions of the Delhi High Court and the process of cadre restructuring. The government said the move would help address long-standing stagnation among Grade-I officers of the DASS cadre and ensure better utilisation of experienced personnel across key administrative departments.

The Chief Minister said the decision would help make citizen services “faster, more transparent and more effective” and strengthen the functioning of departments directly involved in public service delivery.

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