Delhi Govt proposes fivefold increase in annual sports grants for 12 colleges

The Delhi Government is considering increasing annual sports grants for its 12 fully funded colleges from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh per college, while pushing institutions to expedite infrastructure projects and plan for future student intake.

The proposals were discussed at a meeting chaired by Education Minister Ashish Sood, with principals and representatives of the 12 colleges. The meeting reviewed budget utilisation, hostel facilities, sports infrastructure and expansion plans.

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The minister flagged the low utilisation of allocated funds and directed colleges to expedite budget revalidation and submit utilisation certificates. A proposal to involve private sports academies in colleges to improve coaching standards was also discussed.

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On the proposal, Sood said, “The Education Department is examining issues for the engagement of private academies in schools, and once finalised, the same shall be implemented in DHE/TTE.”

The meeting also focused on expanding college buildings and hostel capacity. With earlier proposals based on Master Plan 2021 considered outdated, the minister directed institutions to prepare fresh building plans in accordance with Master Plan 2041 and the revised Floor Area Ratio (FAR).

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“Building plans must be prepared as per the New Master Plan 2041 and New FAR,” Sood said.

Emphasising the need for long-term planning, he asked colleges to "devise a plan for the expansion of buildings and hostels with a vision for the next 20 years of student intake".

The government also announced a pilot project to introduce an integrated digital platform in a select group of colleges. Briefing printouts were distributed to principals to seek their feedback on the proposed initiative.

The measures are aimed at improving fund utilisation, upgrading campus facilities and enabling the 12 colleges to plan infrastructure development in line with anticipated growth in student enrolment.