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Home / Delhi / Delhi Govt proposes hike in aid for Kanwar camps, large camps to get up to Rs 15 lakh

Delhi Govt proposes hike in aid for Kanwar camps, large camps to get up to Rs 15 lakh

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the decision was necessitated by the growing number of devotees and the rising cost of organising Kanwar camps

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 10:30 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Kanwariyas carry holy water collected from the Ganga in Haridwar during Kanwar Yatra in New Delhi. Tribune file photo
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The Delhi Government has proposed a substantial increase in financial assistance for Kanwar camps ahead of the Kanwar Yatra 2026, with larger camps set to receive grants of up to Rs 15 lakh. The proposal, which will be placed before the Cabinet on Tuesday, also retains free electricity of up to 1,200 units for registered Kanwar Samitis and introduces a simplified grant disbursal mechanism through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

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Announcing the proposal, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the decision was necessitated by the growing number of devotees and the rising cost of organising Kanwar camps.

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"The scale of the Kanwar Yatra in Delhi has been expanding steadily. Keeping this growing requirement in mind, the government has proposed these measures to ensure that Kanwar Samitis engaged in serving devotees receive adequate financial support," she said.

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Under the proposal, financial assistance for camps spread over 20,000 sq ft and operating for 6 to 12 days will increase from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, while similar camps operating for 3 to 5 days will receive Rs 9 lakh, up from Rs 6 lakh. Grants for camps across all other size categories have also been enhanced.

The government said Kanwar Samitis would continue to receive free electricity up to 1,200 units, with BSES and TPDDL ensuring timely electricity connections before the yatra. Consumption beyond the prescribed limit will have to be borne by the respective Samitis.

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To expedite the release of funds, the government has proposed that grants be disbursed directly by the offices of the concerned District Magistrates in two instalments through DBT. Half of the amount will be released in advance, while the remaining 50 per cent will be transferred after the yatra upon verification through geo-tagged photographs and inspection reports.

Gupta said the existing single-window clearance system would continue, with various departments coordinating arrangements. The MCD will oversee sanitation and waste management, the Health Department and CATS will deploy doctors and ambulances, the Delhi Jal Board will ensure drinking water supply, DUSIB will provide mobile toilets, while Delhi Police and Traffic Police will manage security and traffic.

The Chief Minister also said the committee has recommended retaining the list of Kanwar Samitis and camp sites approved in 2025 for this year's yatra, with no new Samitis or sites proposed for approval.

MCD gears up for Kanwar Yatra, orders sanitation drive at 308 camp sites

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has directed all its zonal offices to complete civic arrangements ahead of Kanwar Yatra 2026, during which 308 Kanwar camp sites across the city are expected to become operational from July 30 until August 11.

An office memorandum issued by Additional Commissioner (DEMS) Arun K. Mishra instructed all Deputy Commissioners to remove encroachments from camp sites, ensure round-the-clock sanitation in three shifts, undertake fumigation before and during the yatra, and implement measures to prevent water- and vector-borne diseases.

The civic body has also ordered the closure of unauthorised and unlicensed meat shops located along Kanwar routes or near camp sites and directed that mobile dispensaries be stationed at major camps, as in previous years.

Deputy Commissioners have been asked to coordinate closely with District Magistrates, who are the nodal officers for issuing NOCs and overseeing arrangements for Kanwar camps.

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