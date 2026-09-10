Delhi Govt puts 47 pollution hotspots under watch

The city has stepped up preparations for the winter pollution season, with Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directing senior officers to ensure stricter, hotspot-specific action against dust, vehicular emissions and industrial pollution.

At a high-level meeting on Tuesday, 13 senior officers of the rank of Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and Secretary were assigned responsibility for the Capital’s 47 identified air pollution hotspots spread across all 13 districts.

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The LG and Chief Minister also directed weekly meetings of cross-functional teams to review pollution-control measures and stressed greater accountability, adoption of best practices and regular interaction between officials and the public.

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Road dust emerged as a major concern, particularly emissions from metro construction sites. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was instructed to immediately strengthen dust-control measures at its ongoing projects.