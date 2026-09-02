Delhi govt removes rank cap for IPU admissions as 29,153 seats remain vacant in three years

In a move aimed at reducing the number of unfilled seats in colleges affiliated with Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), the Delhi Government has decided to do away with the existing rank capping system for admissions.

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The decision will allow a larger pool of candidates to compete for seats that remain vacant after regular counselling rounds.

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The move comes against the backdrop of 29,153 vacant seats across IPU affiliated institutions over the past three academic sessions. According to university data, 11,916 seats remained vacant in 2023-24, when the total intake was 39,398. The number of vacancies fell to 8,512 in 2024-25, against an intake of 40,604, and stood at 8,725 in 2025-26, when the total intake was 42,749.

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A substantial proportion of the vacant seats were in affiliated colleges located outside Delhi but within the National Capital Region, a senior university official said.

The issue was particularly pronounced because 85 per cent of seats in these colleges are reserved for Delhi category candidates, while Delhi students and their parents generally prefer institutions closer to the national capital, the official said.

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The decision follows an interim report of a government appointed sub-committee examining the recommendations of the Narayanaswamy Committee, existing admission guidelines and the regulatory framework governing GGSIPU affiliated self financing colleges.

The sub-committee held consultations with representatives of GGSIPU and associations of self financing institutions before examining the issue. It observed that university and college resources remained underutilised every year because of vacant seats and recommended discontinuing the existing rank capping policy.

The Directorate of Higher Education subsequently notified the decision for the 2026-27 admission process onwards, until further orders or the final recommendations of the sub-committee, whichever is earlier.

The Delhi Government has also accepted a new mechanism for physical spot counselling, based on the model followed by institutions including DTU, NSUT and IGDTUW.

Under the new system, only candidates who physically report for counselling on a particular day will be included in that day's merit list. Vacant seats will then be allotted according to the merit of candidates who report.

Meanwhile, the government has constituted a seven member Admission Regulatory Committee for privately managed institutions across Delhi for a three year term.

The sub committee has also recommended changes in the process of granting No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to affiliated institutions. It proposed that approvals granted by statutory regulatory bodies such as the AICTE, Bar Council of India and Council of Architecture be accepted for determining permitted intake wherever applicable. The norms prescribed by these bodies would also form the basis for assessing land and built up area requirements.

The sub committee has submitted its interim report and is continuing to examine the remaining terms of reference before submitting its final report.