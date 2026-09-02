DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi govt removes rank cap for IPU admissions as 29,153 seats remain vacant in three years

Delhi govt removes rank cap for IPU admissions as 29,153 seats remain vacant in three years

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:06 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

In a move aimed at reducing the number of unfilled seats in colleges affiliated with Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), the Delhi Government has decided to do away with the existing rank capping system for admissions.

Advertisement

The decision will allow a larger pool of candidates to compete for seats that remain vacant after regular counselling rounds.

Advertisement

The move comes against the backdrop of 29,153 vacant seats across IPU affiliated institutions over the past three academic sessions. According to university data, 11,916 seats remained vacant in 2023-24, when the total intake was 39,398. The number of vacancies fell to 8,512 in 2024-25, against an intake of 40,604, and stood at 8,725 in 2025-26, when the total intake was 42,749.

Advertisement

A substantial proportion of the vacant seats were in affiliated colleges located outside Delhi but within the National Capital Region, a senior university official said.

The issue was particularly pronounced because 85 per cent of seats in these colleges are reserved for Delhi category candidates, while Delhi students and their parents generally prefer institutions closer to the national capital, the official said.

Advertisement

The decision follows an interim report of a government appointed sub-committee examining the recommendations of the Narayanaswamy Committee, existing admission guidelines and the regulatory framework governing GGSIPU affiliated self financing colleges.

The sub-committee held consultations with representatives of GGSIPU and associations of self financing institutions before examining the issue. It observed that university and college resources remained underutilised every year because of vacant seats and recommended discontinuing the existing rank capping policy.

The Directorate of Higher Education subsequently notified the decision for the 2026-27 admission process onwards, until further orders or the final recommendations of the sub-committee, whichever is earlier.

The Delhi Government has also accepted a new mechanism for physical spot counselling, based on the model followed by institutions including DTU, NSUT and IGDTUW.

Under the new system, only candidates who physically report for counselling on a particular day will be included in that day's merit list. Vacant seats will then be allotted according to the merit of candidates who report.

Meanwhile, the government has constituted a seven member Admission Regulatory Committee for privately managed institutions across Delhi for a three year term.

The sub committee has also recommended changes in the process of granting No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to affiliated institutions. It proposed that approvals granted by statutory regulatory bodies such as the AICTE, Bar Council of India and Council of Architecture be accepted for determining permitted intake wherever applicable. The norms prescribed by these bodies would also form the basis for assessing land and built up area requirements.

The sub committee has submitted its interim report and is continuing to examine the remaining terms of reference before submitting its final report.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts