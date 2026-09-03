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Home / Delhi / Delhi Govt repeals 2007 bed-&-breakfast law

Delhi Govt repeals 2007 bed-&-breakfast law

Clears way for new regulatory framework

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:32 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. File Photo
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The Delhi Government has repealed the 2007 law governing bed-and-breakfast (B&B) establishments in the national capital, bringing an end to the statutory framework under which such properties were registered and regulated for nearly two decades.

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The Delhi Bed and Breakfast Establishments (Repeal) Act, 2026, passed by the Delhi Assembly on August 11, received the assent of the Lieutenant Governor on August 24 and was published in the Delhi gazette on August 25. However, the repeal will come into force only from a date to be notified separately by the Delhi Government in the official gazette.

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The new Act repeals the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Incredible India) Bed and Breakfast Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2007, along with its subsequent amendments of 2009 and 2021.

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The move effectively dismantles the existing legislative basis for registration and regulation of bed-and-breakfast establishments under the 2007 law. The gazette notification, however, contains extensive savings provisions to ensure that the repeal does not unsettle actions already taken under the old legislation.

According to the Act, registrations granted, certificates issued, orders made, approvals given and proceedings initiated under the repealed laws will continue to be treated as having been undertaken under the corresponding provisions, as long as they are not inconsistent with the new law.

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The repeal will also not affect rights, privileges, obligations or liabilities already acquired or incurred under the earlier Acts. Investigations, legal proceedings or other remedies relating to such matters can continue as if the repealed legislation had not been repealed.

The legislation further invokes Section 6 of the General Clauses Act, 1897, providing additional legal protection for actions and liabilities arising under the repealed framework.

The gazette does not specify a replacement regulatory regime, and the new Act itself only provides for repeal and transitional safeguards. The government will separately determine its commencement date through notification.

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