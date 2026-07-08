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Home / Delhi / Delhi Govt revives child rights panel after three years

Delhi Govt revives child rights panel after three years

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Government on Tuesday reconstituted the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), ending a vacancy of nearly three years.
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The Delhi Government on Tuesday reconstituted the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), ending a vacancy of nearly three years, and appointed Om Prakash Vyas as its chairperson, along with four members for a three-year term.

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The appointments, made on the directions of CM Rekha Gupta, were notified by the Department of Women and Child Development under the provisions of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, and the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights Rules, 2008.

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Besides Vyas, the government appointed Rahul Gautam, Kundan Kanskar, Swati Gupta and Monika Sharma as members of the commission. Their tenure will begin from the date they assume office and will last for three years, subject to the prescribed age limits of 65 years for the chairperson and 60 years for members.

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The move restores the statutory body responsible for monitoring child rights, examining complaints of violations and advising the government on policies related to child welfare. The government had remained without a full commission for almost three years.

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