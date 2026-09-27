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Home / Delhi / Delhi government rolls out business support roadmap

Delhi government rolls out business support roadmap

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:58 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Government on Saturday brought together MSMEs, startups and entrepreneurs at ‘Udyam Samvad 2026’, where Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced measures aimed at supporting businesses from registration and finance to market access and exports.

Organised by the Industries Department at Delhi Sachivalaya, the one-day event also saw the release of a ‘Compendium of Schemes for MSMEs & Startups’, containing details of more than 50 schemes of the Central and Delhi governments. The compendium covers areas such as finance, capacity building, technology, market access and business development.

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“Our objective is to create an ecosystem where an entrepreneur only needs to decide what they want to do, and the government supports them at every stage. We are particularly committed to empowering women entrepreneurs, in line with the vision of the Narendra Modi Government, because their participation is essential for inclusive entrepreneurship and sustainable economic growth. From obtaining licences and registrations to identifying markets, buyers and online platforms, we want to guide entrepreneurs through the entire journey,” Sirsa said.

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The minister said the government was strengthening the ecosystem through the New Industrial Policy, New Startup Policy, New Export Promotion Policy and Delhi Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) Bill 2026. An Export Promotion Cell is also being set up to help businesses access international markets.

Sirsa said the Delhi Government had provided guarantees to micro and small enterprises under the Credit Guarantee Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) scheme. Under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme, MSMEs and young entrepreneurs are being provided training, handholding and onboarding support on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and other online platforms.

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Focus on women entrepreneurs

The minister said dedicated support mechanisms were being planned for women entrepreneurs, particularly those running home-based businesses.

“We have seen the tremendous potential of women who are running businesses from their homes. We want to help them grow as entrepreneurs and service providers. A dedicated support team will help them with registration and other requirements so that they can enter the formal business ecosystem with confidence,” Sirsa said. He also said tenders had been issued for road improvement works in unauthorised industrial areas.

“We want to support entrepreneurs throughout their journey, including helping them access new markets and sell in countries with which India has Free Trade Agreements. The government should be a facilitator and a partner in their growth,” Sirsa said. The event featured an interactive session with entrepreneurs and industry representatives, who raised issues concerning government schemes, registrations, infrastructure, finance, market access, exports and business expansion.

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