Delhi Govt rolls out major pothole repair drive before monsoon

In a major pre-monsoon preparedness initiative, the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) on Sunday carried out a special city-wide pothole repair drive, targeting more than 2,000 identified potholes across the capital to ensure safer and smoother roads for commuters during the rainy season.

Advertisement

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma personally inspected repair work at several locations and reviewed the progress of the drive. Despite it being a Sunday, engineers, field staff and maintenance teams remained deployed across Delhi to complete priority repairs before the onset of heavy rainfall.

Advertisement

According to PWD records, a total of 14,757 potholes were identified on PWD-maintained roads between January 1 and June 4, 2026. Of these, 12,762 potholes had already been repaired. To address the remaining locations ahead of the monsoon, the department launched the special drive on Sunday.

Advertisement

Speaking during the inspection, Verma said, “PWD remains vigilant throughout the year in addressing complaints related to potholes and road maintenance. With the monsoon approaching, our focus is to ensure that roads are in the best possible condition before the rains begin. Today’s special drive reflects that commitment. More than 2,000 identified potholes are being repaired across Delhi so that commuters can travel safely and comfortably during the rainy season.”

The minister said the government was committed to improving the quality and durability of road infrastructure while ensuring greater accountability in construction and maintenance work.

Advertisement

He further stated, “Road infrastructure must be built on the foundations of quality, accountability and long-term durability. Many of the potholes being repaired today are on roads constructed several years ago, where quality standards were not adequately maintained. We have strengthened quality-control measures and introduced greater accountability. New roads being constructed by PWD are covered under a five-year maintenance provision, under which contractors are responsible for rectifying any defects that arise during the warranty period.”

The Delhi Government said the special repair drive is part of its broader pre-monsoon preparedness strategy aimed at improving road conditions, enhancing commuter safety and ensuring durable, citizen-centric infrastructure across the national capital.