Delhi govt schools to remain closed on Saturday for MCD poll preparations

Elections will be held on December 4

New Delhi, December 2

The Delhi government schools will be closed on Saturday in view of preparations for the December 4 MCD elections, according to an official notification on Friday.

The notification, issued by the Directorate of Education, School Branch on Friday, said that the schools would remain open on the second Saturday of this month, i.e., on December 10.

The MCD polls will be held on December 4 and the counting of votes will be held on December 8.

The campaigning for the same ended on Friday.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls in the national capital, Delhi Police is working round the clock to ensure prevent law and order situation on the day of polling on Sunday, a police official said.

The intel wing of the police is working with the central agencies to fulfil the purpose.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, (L&O), Zone-1, said, “Delhi Police is fully prepared for the MCD polls. Keeping every small detail in mind we have planned the security arrangements. Pre-polls, during the polls and post-polls, 3 phases will have 3 different kinds of security deployment.” “Delhi Police intel wing is working with special branches and central agencies. Minute-to-minute policing is being done and we’re working 24 hours to prevent law and order situations and have a fair and free election,” the official added.

Earlier today, Special CP (Law & Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said that all arrangements have been made in regard to security and surveillance by the Delhi Police for the MCD polls.

“Delhi Police’s arrangements are sufficient. There will be a total of 30,000 jawans on duty out of which 16,000 would be Delhi Police jawans and the rest would be outside forces,” said Special Commissioner Hooda.

The top officer said Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) jawans and home guards will also be deployed.

Point-to-point planning has been done, Hooda said, adding, “Security forces will keep a watch with the help of drones. Around four to five drones have been assigned to each district.” The high-stakes civic polls are slated for Sunday and the votes will be counted on December 7.

The elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi are seeing high-pitched contests between the BJP, which currently holds the reins of the civic bodies in the national capital, and the AAP, besides the Congress.

The national capital’s Excise Department has announced that sale of alcohol will be prohibited for three days in Delhi starting from Friday evening.

The three-day ban will come into force from the time the campaigning ends until the completion of voting.

