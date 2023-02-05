Delhi Govt seeks Rs 927 cr from Centre

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 4

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today in letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged for a special grant for the preparation of the G20 Summit that will be held this year.

The letter read, “Delhi Government needs Rs 927 crores for special preparations for the G20 Summit. The Delhi government does not get any funds in the Union Budget, so special grant should be provided.”

The Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi was engaged in a continuous review of these preparations and had also given his assent to these preparations and events, the letter read.

“Various departments of the Delhi Government have formulated an outline for events related to infrastructure development. Amongst these, there are proposals for the beautification of venues where events related to the G20 will be held as well as proposals for staging specific events and functions,” the letter read.