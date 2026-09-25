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Home / Delhi / Delhi Govt gets 5,678 EV subsidy claims in 83 days, 70% still await payouts

Delhi Govt gets 5,678 EV subsidy claims in 83 days, 70% still await payouts

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:01 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Of the 5,678 applications, 5,621, more than 99%, were for electric two-wheelers. As many as 1,648 two-wheeler owners have received Rs 4.61 crore, accounting for an overwhelming majority of the Rs 4.8 crore disbursed so far.
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Delhi’s new electric vehicle policy is already showing where the city’s next big shift in personal transport is coming from the two-wheeler. But its first 83 days also reveal a second, less-publicised insider story that applications are arriving considerably faster than subsidies are being paid out.

Between July 1 and September 21, 5,678 EV owners applied for incentives, but only 1,664 had received a combined Rs 4.80 crore by September 21. That means about 29% of applications had resulted in payments, while 4,014 applications, nearly 71%, remained under scrutiny or processing. The figures by themselves do not establish a delay since the policy allows verification and payment within the prescribed processing window.

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The numbers make the e-two-wheeler the clear centre of the policy’s early public impact. Of the 5,678 applications, 5,621, more than 99%, were for electric two-wheelers. As many as 1,648 two-wheeler owners had received Rs 4.61 crore, accounting for almost the entire Rs 4.80 crore disbursed so far.

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Policy powered up by household economics

For an ordinary buyer, the significance is not merely that Delhi has announced an EV policy but it is that the incentive is now reaching bank accounts through a digital process. Eligible buyers can apply online within 30 days of receiving the vehicle registration certificate, with document verification and Aadhaar-authenticated direct benefit transfer built into the process.

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The official Delhi EV framework also provides purchase incentives for electric two-wheelers based on battery capacity, along with a scrapping incentive, while the wider policy covers several EV categories and charging infrastructure.

That makes the Rs 4.80-crore payout less important than the composition of the claims. Delhi’s immediate EV transition is being driven overwhelmingly by relatively accessible two-wheelers rather than expensive private electric cars.

Policy incentives give scrapping scheme traction

The policy is also beginning to connect EV adoption with the removal of older vehicles. The data show 25 beneficiaries receiving Rs 2.50 lakh under e-two-wheeler scrapping incentives and 16 e-four-wheeler scrapping beneficiaries receiving Rs 16 lakh. There were five applications for electric goods-carrying vehicles. However, there’s huge backlog that waits at only approved and functional scrapping facility in the capital, as reported by The Tribune earlier.

The next major policy marker is April 1, 2028, when Delhi plans to register only new electric two-wheelers. Existing vehicles will not be affected and can continue for their valid registration period. For now, therefore, Delhi’s EV story is no longer simply about announcing incentives. The bigger test is whether the rapidly accumulating applications can be converted into timely payments and whether today’s two-wheeler-led uptake becomes the foundation for the much larger transport transition envisaged by the policy. The 2028 registration deadline gives that transition a clear clock.

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