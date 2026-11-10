Delhi Govt set to develop 11-km-long Chhath Ghat along Munak Canal

The Delhi Government is developing an 11 km-long Chhath ghat along the Munak Canal, stretching from the Outer Ring Road to Inderlok, as part of its preparations for the upcoming festival. The ghat, which will have steps on both sides and a concrete road to ensure convenient access, is set to become the longest Chhath ghat in the national capital.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin will inaugurate the ghat near Singalpur village on November 12, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday after chairing a high-level review meeting with Chhath Puja committees and officials from various departments at Janseva Sadan.

The government is also preparing more than 1,400 ghats across Delhi this year, compared with 1,326 last year. Chhath Puja will be celebrated from November 13 to 16, with the government directing departments to complete all major arrangements at least two days before the festival.

The CM directed officials to ensure proper coordination among departments and prioritise devotees’ convenience, safety and cleanliness. District administrations and the concerned agencies have been asked to inspect the ghats regularly and address any shortcomings without delay.

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With a large number of devotees expected to visit the ghats, particularly on November 15 and 16, the government has directed officials to ensure round-the-clock cleaning arrangements. Adequately covered tents will also be installed at large and medium-sized ghats, keeping in mind the possibility of cold weather.

Special emphasis has been placed on facilities for women, with directions to provide an adequate number of changing rooms and toilets at all major ghats. Officials have also been asked to ensure that these facilities remain clean and usable throughout the festival. CCTV cameras will be installed at major ghats to strengthen security and facilitate surveillance.

The Chief Minister has also directed departments to inspect approach roads and ensure adequate lighting on routes leading to and from the ghats. She made it clear that no stretch should remain in darkness or have any dark spots. Model ghats will also be developed with improved facilities, while welcome gates will be installed at prominent locations visible from main roads.

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At the review meeting, Gupta said Chhath was deeply connected with the faith and traditions of lakhs of people and stressed that devotees should not face any inconvenience while offering prayers.

She said Chhath was not merely a religious celebration but also a symbol of Delhi’s social and cultural unity. Referring to the announcement of a public holiday on the occasion, she said the government respected the significance of the festival and the sentiments of devotees.