Delhi Govt sets target to halve road crashes by 2030

The Delhi Government has renewed its focus on road safety, with Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh chairing the first meeting of the State Road Safety Council in two years at the Delhi Secretariat.

Senior officials from Transport, PWD, Delhi Traffic Police, Health, Education, Revenue Departments, NGOs and other stakeholders attended the session, which reviewed progress and laid out a time-bound action plan under the Road Safety Work Plan 2025-2030.

The government has set an ambitious target of reducing road crashes by 50 per cent by 2030. A major portion of the discussion centred on protecting vulnerable road users, pedestrians and cyclists, particularly school children. The council announced the rollout of Safe School Zones across 100 schools in the first phase.

Road safety clubs have already been formed in all Delhi government schools, and the government will provide training to members to strengthen safety awareness among students.

To improve enforcement and on-ground traffic discipline, the council approved the creation of zero tolerance zones on Ring Road, Outer Ring Road and NDMC areas with clear demarcation of bus lanes. Currently, 47 AI-based cameras are operational, and the traffic police will collaborate with the IIT-Delhi to identify more accident-prone locations for round-the-clock surveillance.

Infrastructure upgrades were also reviewed, with 18 black spots under active remediation. Officials noted improved safety at locations such as Delhi Gate and ISBT Kashmere Gate following recent interventions.

The council further assessed the rollout of key victim-support schemes, including the Cashless Treatment Scheme, Hit-&-Run Scheme for Grievous Injuries and Rah Veer (Good Samaritan) Scheme.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said: “Road crashes are preventable. Through coordinated efforts, strict enforcement and compassionate citizen-centric schemes, the Delhi Government is committed to saving lives on the road. Our focus on schools, black spots and technology-driven surveillance will bring tangible results in the coming months.”

The meeting also proposed hosting a Delhi Road Safety Summit in 2026 to bring together experts, agencies and citizens for collaborative solutions.