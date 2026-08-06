Delhi Govt sets up Guarantee Redemption Fund

The Delhi Government has notified a Guarantee Redemption Fund (GRF) to create a dedicated financial reserve for meeting liabilities arising from government guarantees extended to state-level public sector undertakings (PSUs) and other bodies in case they default on repayments.

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The scheme, notified by the Finance Department with the approval of the Lieutenant-Governor on July 29, aims to strengthen fiscal discipline and ensure that guarantee obligations are met without disrupting the government’s regular finances. It came into effect from the date of its notification.

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According to the Delhi Gazette notification, the fund will be maintained as a separate reserve in the Public Account under the head “Guarantee Redemption Fund” and will be used exclusively to meet payment obligations when a government guarantee is invoked and the institution on whose behalf the guarantee was issued fails to honour its liability.

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The notification mandates that the Delhi Government build the fund’s corpus to 5 per cent of its outstanding guarantees within five years of constituting the fund. Annual contributions will be made through budgetary allocations and the government has the flexibility to increase contributions based on its assessment of the likelihood of guarantees being invoked. The scheme also explicitly bars the government from financing these contributions through borrowings from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The corpus of the fund will comprise the initial contribution by the government, subsequent annual contributions, guarantee commission collected from institutions receiving government guarantees, and income earned on investments. The fund will remain outside the government’s general revenues and can be used only for the purposes specified under the scheme.

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The notification provides that the corpus and accrued income will be invested in Government of India dated securities, Treasury Bills, special Government of India securities and securities issued by other state governments. These investments will be administered by the RBI’s Central Accounts Section under directions issued by the Delhi Government. Interest earned on these investments will be credited back to the fund, allowing the corpus to grow over time.

To prevent excessive depletion of the reserve, the scheme caps withdrawals in any financial year at 50 per cent of the outstanding corpus as on March 31 of the previous financial year or the value of guarantees invoked during the year, whichever is lower. The government will also have to replenish the corpus before making subsequent withdrawals. The RBI will manage the fund.