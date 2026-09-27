Delhi govt sets up three committees to manage festive-season traffic

Delhi’s upcoming festive season is being treated as a citywide traffic and civic-management exercise, with the government constituting three special committees to coordinate Ramlila, Durga Puja and Chhath arrangements across the Capital.

A significant shift is the proposed single-window mechanism for event-related NOCs, alongside advance coordination of venues, traffic, security, fire services, sanitation, medical aid and electricity. Traffic NOCs are mandatory for religious and cultural events held in public spaces, making coordination between organisers, district administrations and traffic authorities critical before crowds build up.

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The move comes as Delhi enters a concentrated festival period in which temporary venues, processions, immersion activities and Chhath ghats can place additional pressure on already busy roads. The committees will review and finalise locations and coordinate arrangements with the concerned departments.

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The Ramlila committee, headed by Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh, will oversee NOCs, drinking water, ambulances, fire safety, mobile toilets, traffic management, sanitation, fogging and uninterrupted power.

The Durga Puja panel, headed by Minister Kapil Mishra, will additionally supervise temporary or artificial immersion ponds and post-immersion clearance. Mishra will also head the Chhath committee, which will coordinate facilities and traffic management at ghats and other venues.

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The government’s approach also dovetails with the DDA’s revised process for booking land for Ramlila and other religious events, under which designated sites are being allocated through a more structured mechanism.

Delhi has already prepared 81 artificial immersion ponds, which are also expected to support upcoming Durga Puja arrangements.

The real test, therefore, will be whether the new committees can turn fragmented festival permissions and agency-wise preparations into venue-wise, traffic-sensitive planning before the crowds arrive.