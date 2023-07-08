Delhi Govt setting up 200 camps for ‘kanwariyas’

PTI

New Delhi July 7

The Delhi Government is setting up 200 ‘kanwar’ camps across the national capital with facilities of waterproof tents, washrooms and clean water.

On Friday, Revenue Minister Atishi reviewed the preparations for the camp being set up by the government at Maharaja Agrasen Park, Kashmere Gate, according to an official statement.

“Serving Shiva devotees during the sacred month of Sawan is an act of virtue and devotion. In this direction, the Kejriwal government is fulfilling its responsibility by providing all the necessary facilities to the ‘kanwariyas’,” she said.

The ‘kanwar’ camp at Kashmere Gate can accommodate up to 10,000 ‘kanwariyas’, the statement said. It also has a grand spacious dining hall for ‘kanwariyas’ to receive prasad, it said.

“This year, 200 ‘kanwar’ camps are being set up across Delhi where all necessary facilities will be available for the ‘kanwariyas’. This includes waterproof tents, accommodation arrangements, clean water, toilets and other provisions. Special stands are provided to keep the ‘kanwars’ (sacred pitchers),” Atishi said.

The minister said that medical facilities are also available at every ‘kanwar’ camp with doctors and nurses present to provide immediate treatment if needed. Local dispensaries have been linked to the camps for the convenience of ‘kanwariyas’, she said.