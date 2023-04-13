Delhi Govt starts work on plan to curb pollution in summer, identifies 16 points

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 12

The Delhi Government has started preparing an action plan to deal with pollution in summer.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai today chaired a meeting of departments concerned at the Delhi Secretariat regarding the ‘summer action plan’. The objective of the meeting was to create a joint action plan to combat pollution in the city. A total of 16 focus points were determined during the meeting.

The Environment Minister said that all the departments had been assigned different responsibilities to prepare the plan. “All departments have been directed to submit detailed action plans and suggestions to the Environment Department within 7 days i.e., by 20th April,” the minister said.