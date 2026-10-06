Delhi Govt steps up Durga Puja, Chhath preparations; single-window clearance from Oct 15

With Durga Puja and Chhath Puja celebrations approaching, the Delhi Government on Monday reviewed preparations for the festivals, directing departments to ensure adequate security, civic facilities, medical assistance, sanitation and traffic arrangements at venues across the Capital.

Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, who is heading the special committee overseeing the festivities, held a high-level meeting with MLAs, district magistrates, senior police officers and officials of the MCD, DDA, Delhi Jal Board, Revenue Department, Irrigation and Flood Control Department and Art, Culture and Languages Department.

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The government said the Single Window System for obtaining necessary permissions and clearances for festival-related arrangements for Chhath Puja would begin from October 15. The system is intended to streamline approvals involving multiple departments.

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For Durga Puja celebrations, Mishra directed district magistrates to regularly monitor arrangements at pandals and cultural event venues. He also called for adequate CCTV cameras and scanners, signage, health teams, mobile toilets, drinking water, electricity, sanitation, traffic management and crowd-control measures.

Officials were also directed to ensure cleanliness at idol immersion sites and coordinate arrangements for dignified immersion. The Irrigation and Flood Control Department was asked to prepare immersion pits and make arrangements for water, while civic agencies were asked to maintain sanitation at the venues.

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The government also plans to arrange temporary or artificial ponds for idol immersion, along with arrangements for cleaning and removing remnants left after immersion.

Reviewing preparations for Chhath Puja separately, Mishra said the celebrations would be organised on a larger scale this year, with additional cultural programmes planned at venues. He said the government would focus on providing devotees with better facilities while ensuring safety and orderly arrangements.

The Chhath preparations include drinking water, medical assistance, ambulances, fire services, mobile toilets, security, traffic management, cleanliness, fogging and adequate electricity supply at ghats and other venues. Electricity connections and free power supply will also be arranged at the sites during the celebrations.

Mishra said last year’s Chhath celebrations had been organised successfully and efforts were being made to improve the arrangements this year. He also directed officials to ensure that anti-social activities were not allowed during the festivities.

The Delhi Government had constituted separate committees for overseeing arrangements for Durga Puja and Chhath Puja, along with Ramlila, ahead of the festive season.

Officials from the concerned departments have been asked to complete preparations within the stipulated timeline and coordinate with organising committees to ensure devotees do not face inconvenience during the celebrations.

Delhi Police assure security for Ramleela, Dasehra

The Delhi Police has assured tight security and special traffic arrangements during Ramleela and Dasehra celebrations in the Capital. Ramleela performances will be held from October 11 to 21, with Dasehra on October 20.

The assurance was given at a meeting between senior police officers and office-bearers of the Shri Ramleela Mahasangh and various Ramleela committees. Special CP (Law and Order) Devesh Srivastava said all committees would receive police support, with the safety of devotees and spectators being prioritised.

Mahasangh president Arjun Kumar said organisers would coordinate with the police and administration for peaceful and safe celebrations.