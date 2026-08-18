Delhi Govt streamlines cinema hall licensing

The Delhi Government has introduced a new standard operating procedure (SOP) for licensing cinema halls and multiplexes, replacing the existing multi-departmental NOC system with an integrated, time-bound and online process aimed at reducing delays and making the system more transparent and accountable.

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Under the new mechanism, applicants will no longer have to approach multiple departments separately for clearances from the police, Fire Department, Municipal Corporation, Delhi Jal Board, power distribution companies and the Health Department.

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Instead, the entire process, from application and fee payment to inspection, decision and issuance of the licence, will be handled through the e-District Delhi portal.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the new system would provide applicants with a “clear, accountable and technology-driven mechanism” while ensuring that public safety remains the highest priority.

The new SOP provides for two dedicated committees at the district level - District Licensing Committee (DLC) and the District Inspection Committee (DIC).

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The DLC, headed by the Deputy Commissioner (Revenue)/District Magistrate, will take the final decision on the grant or renewal of cinematograph licences. It will include senior officers from the police, Fire Department, engineering wings of the Municipal Corporation or DDA, Delhi Jal Board and the District Medical Officer, among other departments.

The DIC, headed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, will be responsible for conducting joint inspections of cinema halls. Instead of separate NOCs from individual departments, the committee will prepare a single integrated, e-signed and geotagged verification report and upload it on the e-District portal.

The government has also prescribed specific timelines for every stage of the process. Applications will undergo initial scrutiny within seven working days, while the DIC will conduct the inspection within 45 days. The DLC will then have 30 days from receipt of the inspection report to take a decision.

In a significant provision aimed at preventing administrative delays, if the DLC fails to take a decision within the prescribed period and the DIC report confirms compliance with all statutory and safety requirements, the licence will be automatically generated through the portal. The provision, however, will not apply where mandatory statutory or safety requirements have not been fulfilled.

The new SOP also provides for annual joint inspections, surprise inspections and two mock drills every year involving the police, Delhi Disaster Management Authority and cinema hall management. Licences can be suspended or cancelled where violations pose a risk to public safety.

A portal-based grievance redressal mechanism has also been introduced, with each district having a designated nodal officer and prescribed timelines for resolving complaints. Serious or systemic grievances can be escalated to the Divisional Commissioner.

Under the new system, the Delhi Police will no longer have the authority to issue cinematograph licences, with the final licensing decision resting with the district-level DLC.

The government said the SOP was issued as part of the process of complying with the Supreme Court's directions following the Uphaar Cinema tragedy. According to the government, the SOP had been finalised in 2015 but was not implemented by the previous government.

Gupta said the revised system was aimed at improving coordination between departments and ensuring that citizens and businesses receive government services within defined timelines.