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Home / Delhi / Delhi Govt tables Bill to broaden ambit of slum rehabilitation

Delhi Govt tables Bill to broaden ambit of slum rehabilitation

Shifts DUSIB cut-off date from Jan 2006 to January 2025

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:26 AM Aug 11, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the monsoon session of the Assembly. File
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The Delhi Government on Monday tabled the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Delhi Assembly, proposing to shift the cut-off date for identifying eligible “jhuggi jhopri bastis” from January 1, 2006, to January 1, 2025.

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The Bill seeks to amend Section 2(g)(iii) of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board Act, 2010. The provision currently requires a jhuggi settlement to have at least 50 households existing as on January 1, 2006, to fall within the statutory definition of a “jhuggi jhopri basti”.

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Under the proposed amendment, the reference date would be changed to January 1, 2025, while retaining the requirement of at least 50 households.

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The Bill comes in the backdrop of the Delhi Slum and Jhuggi Jhopri Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2026, which, according to its Statement of Objects and Reasons, revises the cut-off date to January 1, 2025.

The government said the amendment was necessary because the existing statutory definition forms the basis for identifying settlements eligible for rehabilitation and relocation.

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The Bill states that the amendment is intended to “ensure statutory consistency with the proposed policy, provide legal certainty in the identification of eligible ‘jhuggi jhopri bastis’, and facilitate the effective implementation of rehabilitation and relocation measures.”

The proposed change could, however, increase the number of settlements covered under the Act. The financial memorandum explicitly notes that “the obvious implications would be the rise in number of clusters coming within the definition of Section 2(g)(iii).” It adds that the financial implications of activities and functions mandated under the DUSIB Act would also “increase correspondingly.”

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