Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Delhi Govt targeting Dalit youth for posting video of dead fish in Yamuna: AAP

Delhi Govt targeting Dalit youth for posting video of dead fish in Yamuna: AAP

Says he was arrested after exposing river’s pollution, demands probe

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:43 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj. File
Advertisement

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday accused the BJP-led Delhi Government of targeting a Dalit youth who posted a video of dead fish in the Yamuna, alleging that he was arrested after exposing the pollution in the river. The party claimed that Delhi Police released the youth later after AAP raised the issue on social media.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that Minister Parvesh Verma had got an FIR registered against the youth, who is associated with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), after he shared the video showing fish struggling and dying in the river. The youth was arrested on Saturday evening, Bharadwaj claimed.

He alleged that instead of investigating the deaths of fish and the pollution in the Yamuna, the government had taken action against the person who highlighted the issue.

Drawing a parallel with an earlier incident involving a youth named Sahib Singh, Bharadwaj alleged that Verma had assaulted him and snatched his mobile phone after he posted a video highlighting alleged poor construction of a road under the Public Works Department. He claimed that an FIR was subsequently registered against Singh as well.

Advertisement

Bharadwaj challenged Verma to register an FIR against him for alleging that the Yamuna was polluted. He also challenged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and members of her Cabinet, including Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra, to visit Kalindi Kunj Ghat, collect a glass of Yamuna water and drink it.

“The Yamuna is polluted. If young children of our Purvanchali brothers and sisters drink this water, they could fall seriously ill and may even end up in hospitals,” he said.

The AAP leader alleged that the BJP government had failed to disclose the extent of pollution in the river and had withheld a Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) report last year. He claimed that the report, released two months later, had established that the Yamuna was polluted.

Advertisement

Bharadwaj further alleged that the government had not ordered an investigation into the recent fish deaths, despite the incident taking place three days ago. He said several fishermen had also reported seeing thousands of fish die in the river and disputed Verma’s allegation that dead fish had been dumped into the Yamuna.

“Someone might bring and dump two or four kgs of fish, but here several tonnes of fish have died. No one could bring and dump so many fish into the Yamuna,” he said, citing the fishermen’s account.

He demanded that the government establish the cause of the fish deaths and conduct tests to ascertain the pollution levels in the river. He alleged that the BJP government was avoiding an investigation because it feared that the findings would expose its claims about cleaning the Yamuna.

Advertisement

Bharadwaj also said the arrested youth had refused to be intimidated by the FIR and intended to fight a legal battle to prove his innocence.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts