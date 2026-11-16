Delhi Govt targeting Dalit youth for posting video of dead fish in Yamuna: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday accused the BJP-led Delhi Government of targeting a Dalit youth who posted a video of dead fish in the Yamuna, alleging that he was arrested after exposing the pollution in the river. The party claimed that Delhi Police released the youth later after AAP raised the issue on social media.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that Minister Parvesh Verma had got an FIR registered against the youth, who is associated with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), after he shared the video showing fish struggling and dying in the river. The youth was arrested on Saturday evening, Bharadwaj claimed.

He alleged that instead of investigating the deaths of fish and the pollution in the Yamuna, the government had taken action against the person who highlighted the issue.

Drawing a parallel with an earlier incident involving a youth named Sahib Singh, Bharadwaj alleged that Verma had assaulted him and snatched his mobile phone after he posted a video highlighting alleged poor construction of a road under the Public Works Department. He claimed that an FIR was subsequently registered against Singh as well.

Advertisement

Bharadwaj challenged Verma to register an FIR against him for alleging that the Yamuna was polluted. He also challenged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and members of her Cabinet, including Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra, to visit Kalindi Kunj Ghat, collect a glass of Yamuna water and drink it.

“The Yamuna is polluted. If young children of our Purvanchali brothers and sisters drink this water, they could fall seriously ill and may even end up in hospitals,” he said.

The AAP leader alleged that the BJP government had failed to disclose the extent of pollution in the river and had withheld a Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) report last year. He claimed that the report, released two months later, had established that the Yamuna was polluted.

Advertisement

Bharadwaj further alleged that the government had not ordered an investigation into the recent fish deaths, despite the incident taking place three days ago. He said several fishermen had also reported seeing thousands of fish die in the river and disputed Verma’s allegation that dead fish had been dumped into the Yamuna.

“Someone might bring and dump two or four kgs of fish, but here several tonnes of fish have died. No one could bring and dump so many fish into the Yamuna,” he said, citing the fishermen’s account.

He demanded that the government establish the cause of the fish deaths and conduct tests to ascertain the pollution levels in the river. He alleged that the BJP government was avoiding an investigation because it feared that the findings would expose its claims about cleaning the Yamuna.

Advertisement

Bharadwaj also said the arrested youth had refused to be intimidated by the FIR and intended to fight a legal battle to prove his innocence.