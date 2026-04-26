Delhi govt tightens heat action plan with focus on thermal hotspots, public safety

With temperatures consistently breaching the 40°C mark, the Delhi government has rolled out an intensified Heat Wave Action Plan 2026, placing emphasis on data-driven interventions and ground-level preparedness.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the strategy this year was more “scientific and robust”, highlighting that parts of Delhi had recorded over 40°C for nearly 40 consecutive days in recent years. Using satellite-based mapping, the government has identified ‘thermal hotspots’ such as Ayanagar, Najafgarh, Safdarjung, Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, Khayala, Shastri Park and Vishwas Nagar, along with dense fringe areas like Bawana, Bhalswa and Gokulpuri experiencing heat island effects.

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These areas will see targeted measures including additional water tankers, increased ORS stocks at health centres and deployment of Quick Response Teams.

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To safeguard children, schools may administer ORS before dispersal during extreme heat. Construction workers will be protected through staggered work hours, with outdoor labour potentially halted between 12 pm and 3 pm. Employers have been directed to provide drinking water, caps, gamchas, first-aid kits and ice packs at worksites.

Additionally, departments including Delhi Jal Board, Education department and DDA have been tasked with ensuring water and shade for animals and birds by installing water containers in parks, bus depots and institutional campuses.

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The plan also includes structural interventions such as a proposed Cool Roof Policy 2026, with reflective coating already applied at Kashmere Gate ISBT. High-pressure misting systems at bus stops and the use of anti-smog guns for localized cooling are also part of the strategy.

On the health front, over 339 centres across 13 districts have been put on alert, with more than 30 hospitals equipped with dedicated ‘cool rooms’ for heatstroke cases. Emergency helplines — 1077, 1070 and 112 — will remain operational round the clock, supported by ASHA workers and 39 response teams.

Anticipating peak electricity demand to exceed 9,000 MW, the Chief Minister has directed power distribution companies to ensure uninterrupted supply, especially to hospitals, water treatment plants and telecom infrastructure. Additional mobile transformers and emergency teams have been kept on standby to address outages swiftly.

Officials said the integrated plan aimed to minimise heat-related risks while ensuring essential services remain unaffected during the peak summer months.