Delhi Govt to build 4.5-km drain to ease waterlogging in 4 constituencies

The Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC), chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, cleared the project, which has been given a December-2027 completion deadline by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

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The proposed drain will have a design discharge capacity of 760 cusecs and will run from Mundka Halt station to the Supplementary Drain. It is expected to serve as a main outfall for the Kirari area and facilitate the discharge of rainwater accumulating around the railway line.

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The project will directly benefit Kirari, Mundka, Bawana and Nangloi Jat Assembly constituencies. In Kirari, around 70 unauthorised colonies will benefit from improved drainage, while areas in Mundka, including Rani Khera Industrial Area, Venu Enclave, Ratan Park, Rajdhani Park, JJ Cluster Colony, Rajendra Park Extension, Ram Nagar, Kunwar Singh Nagar and Nilothi village, are also expected to get relief.

In Bawana, Rohini Sectors 20, 21 and 22 will benefit, while in Nangloi Jat, areas, including JJ Cluster Nangloi, Adhyapak Nagar and Shivram Park, will be covered.

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Gupta said waterlogging had remained a persistent problem in the area during the monsoon due to geographical conditions and rapid, unplanned urbanisation. She said the project would increase rainwater discharge capacity and provide relief to lakhs of residents.

“The Railways had also approved the project following the sustained and serious efforts of our government,” Gupta said, adding that previous governments had failed to address the problem with the required seriousness.

Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma said the drain would strengthen the drainage network and provide a long-term solution instead of relying only on temporary measures.

The project, he said, would help drain rainwater accumulating in areas along the railway line and reduce waterlogging across the four constituencies. Senior officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department were also present at the EFC meeting.