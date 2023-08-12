Delhi Govt to hold energy audit of its buildings

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 11

To reduce electricity consumption and promote energy efficiency, the Delhi Government will conduct an energy audit of its buildings, offices and streetlights. Officials said the primary objective of the energy audit was to pinpoint areas of excessive energy use and devise strategies to manage and control it.

It is to be noted that the government will get an energy audit done of all its buildings with a sanctioned load of 500 kilowatts and above by a certified energy auditor from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency.

Regarding the energy audits of government buildings and streetlights across the national capital, Delhi Power Minister Atishi said, “The government is committed to conserving electricity. To achieve this, an energy audit will be conducted of all government buildings. The process involves measuring the actual energy consumption of various devices and appliances within the buildings, comparing it with the estimated minimum energy required for the processes and then identifying economically and technically feasible methods to achieve energy savings.”

She said the audit will provide recommendations for optimising energy usage, resulting in both energy and cost savings in electricity bills.