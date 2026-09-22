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Home / Delhi / Delhi Govt to honour Anganwadi workers

Delhi Govt to honour Anganwadi workers

Mulls hike in their honorarium

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:52 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. File Photo
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The Delhi Government will organise a special felicitation programme for Anganwadi workers across all 70 Assembly constituencies from September 23 under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta saying the government is also considering an increase in their honorarium.

The programme, titled ‘Aangan Ka Milan’, will recognise the contribution of Anganwadi workers and helpers in delivering government services to children, women and families at the grassroots level. Around 25,000 invitations are being sent out for the programmes, with nearly 500 people expected to participate in each constituency.

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“Anganwadi workers play a crucial role in taking government services to children and women, honouring their contribution is our responsibility,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

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The programmes will bring together MLAs and other public representatives, Anganwadi workers and helpers, creche workers and helpers, beneficiaries, children, pregnant and lactating women, parents and community representatives. Participants will also take a nutrition pledge as part of the initiative.

A special felicitation kit worth Rs 2,500 has been prepared for Anganwadi workers. The kit includes a bag, uniform, insulated water bottle, cap, first-aid pouch and an umbrella. The kits will be presented to frontline workers by the chief guest at the Assembly-level programmes.

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The initiative has also been linked with the 9th National Nutrition Month 2026, being observed by the Department of Women and Child Development from September 17 to October 17 under the Centre sponsored ‘Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan’ scheme. This year’s theme is ‘Hamari Anganwadi, Hamari Zimmedari’, focusing on nutrition awareness and greater community participation in Anganwadi services.

The Chief Minister said the government’s focus was not only on recognising the work of Anganwadi workers but also on strengthening their support and engagement with communities.

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