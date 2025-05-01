DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Delhi Govt to improve civic infra in Bawana’s EWS colonies

Delhi Govt to improve civic infra in Bawana’s EWS colonies

Minister of Social Welfare, SC/ST Welfare, Elections and Cooperatives Ravinder Indraj Singh on Wednesday directed officials to improve basic amenities in colonies developed for industrial workers and economically weaker sections (EWS) in Bawana. At a meeting with the Delhi State...
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:08 AM May 01, 2025 IST
Minister of Social Welfare, SC/ST Welfare, Elections and Cooperatives Ravinder Indraj Singh on Wednesday directed officials to improve basic amenities in colonies developed for industrial workers and economically weaker sections (EWS) in Bawana.

At a meeting with the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC) and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), the minister emphasised the need for repair and construction of roads, improvement of sewerage and drainage systems, maintenance of boundary walls, and ensuring uninterrupted electricity and water supply in the targeted areas.

Sanitation work, regular maintenance and removal of encroachments were also part of the directives issued during the review. The discussion focused on issues affecting areas such as Bawana Lal Flats, Shahbad Dairy, Bawana JJ Colony and Sector 20 in Rohini.

Officials were instructed to begin work on new initiatives and take immediate steps to address existing civic issues in these colonies. The development of these areas was reiterated as a government priority.

