Delhi Govt to issue digital property cards for Lal Dora villages under SVAMITVA scheme

The government is set to provide residents of Lal Dora and Abadi villages with digital property records and QR-enabled Smart PVC Property Cards under the SVAMITVA scheme, a move aimed at resolving long-standing issues arising from the absence of authenticated land records in rural areas of the Capital.

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Reviewing the progress of the Revenue Department on Tuesday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative would create secure, transparent and digitally verified property records, making property-related services simpler and more reliable for residents.

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“For years, the absence of systematic property records in Lal Dora areas has created difficulties for citizens. By leveraging modern technology, the government is ensuring that every property gets a clear identity and authenticated digital records,” Gupta said, adding that a formal distribution ceremony for the Smart Property Cards would be organised soon.

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According to the government, 48 villages have been brought under the scheme through an agreement with the Survey of India. Surveys have been completed in 30 villages, where final property cards have already been prepared. The process of adding digital signatures and issuing Smart Property Cards is now in its final stage.

Officials said surveys covering 12,232 properties have been completed so far. Of these, 8,423 properties, nearly 69 per cent, are dispute-free and are eligible for issuance of the property cards. The government said all surveyed properties in the South and North West districts are free from disputes, while efforts are underway to resolve disputes in other districts before cards are issued.

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The property mapping exercise follows a seven-stage process beginning with the demarcation of Lal Dora boundaries, followed by drone surveys conducted by the Survey of India. The Revenue Department then verifies the drone-generated maps on the ground and reports discrepancies for correction. Each verified property is assigned a unique Property Identification Number (PID), after which a property card is generated. The records will subsequently be integrated with the Delhi Online Registration Information System (DORIS) to enable real-time updates.

The Smart PVC Property Cards, designed in accordance with UIDAI standards, will contain details including the PID, village, district, occupant’s name, share in the property, total area, built-up and open area, Bhu-Aadhar number, co-occupant details and contact information.

Each card will also feature a QR code that links to the property’s Digital Form-13, providing access to a detailed property sketch, boundaries, neighbouring property PIDs, Khasra number, details of co-occupants and family members, along with the tehsildar’s digital signature, official seal and a legally valid Certificate of Occupancy under the Delhi Abadi Deh Survey and Record Management Rules, 2025.