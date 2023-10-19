Delhi govt to launch campaign against industrial pollution

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 18

Environment Minister Gopal Rai convened a review meeting regarding industrial pollution at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday.

The Delhi government is going to launch a month long campaign against industrial pollution October 20. As many as 66 teams from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) have been constituted for continuous inspection of industrial units in Delhi.

The Minister said, “The teams will oversee all industrial units in Delhi and implement immediate measures to curb industrial waste and pollution.” “Periodic reports will be submitted to the Environment Department based on their findings. The team has been instructed to take action against any violation of environmental regulations by the industrial units,” he said.

