Home / Delhi / Delhi Govt to launch DARPAN 2.0 for monitoring schemes

Delhi Govt to launch DARPAN 2.0 for monitoring schemes

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Dec 23, 2025 IST
The Delhi Government will soon launch DARPAN 2.0, a digital dashboard for real-time monitoring of government schemes and department performance, IT Minister Pankaj Singh said on Monday.

Developed by the National Informatics Centre, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, DARPAN, short for Dashboard for Analytics, Review and Performance Assessment Nationwide, will allow data from different government departments to be stored and accessed on a single platform. This will be achieved by integrating multiple information management systems into a single interface.

Singh said the dashboard will allow decision-makers to track progress of schemes, monitor key performance indicators (KPIs), receive alerts and compare department performance. Officials said this will lead to better coordination between departments and faster decision-making.

The rollout will happen in phases over the next 12 to 16 weeks. Priority government schemes will be integrated through secure application programming interfaces, followed by training of nodal officers from all departments, the minister said.

“DARPAN 2.0 will break down data walls between departments, giving our leadership a real-time, holistic view to make more informed decisions for the people of Delhi,” said Singh.

The dashboard will also include warning indicators to allow for flagging of delays or gaps in implementation of schemes. Officials said the system may later be expanded to include predictive analytics, public dashboards and artificial intelligence-based tools.

