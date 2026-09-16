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Home / Delhi / Delhi govt to light 1.25 lakh diyas at Kartavya Path, hold blood camp on PM Modi's birthday

Delhi govt to light 1.25 lakh diyas at Kartavya Path, hold blood camp on PM Modi's birthday

Programmes part of month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark 25 years of PM's public life; 108-kund yagya at Khatu Shyam Dham, launch of Namo Shramik Seva Kendra

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:56 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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The Delhi government will organise a series of programmes centred on service and public participation to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Thursday. Image credit/PTI
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The Delhi government will organise a series of programmes centred on service and public participation to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Thursday, including lighting of 1.25 lakh diyas at Kartavya Path, a mega blood donation camp at Thyagaraj Stadium and a 108-kund yagya at Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham.

The programmes will be held as part of the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ being organised by the Delhi government to mark 25 years of the Prime Minister’s public life, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

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Under the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ campaign, 1.25 lakh diyas will be lit at Kartavya Path at 7 pm on Thursday by beneficiaries of government schemes and other participants. The Chief Minister has appealed to Delhi residents to light a diya at their homes between 6 pm and 7 pm.

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The government will also hold a mega blood donation camp at Thyagaraj Stadium from 11 am to 5 pm, targeting collection of 2,500 units. Blood banks from 11 Delhi government hospitals, besides Army Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Safdarjung Hospital and the Indian Red Cross Society, will participate.

A 108-kund yagya will be organised at Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham on GT Karnal Road in Alipur. Visually impaired children will recite the Hanuman Chalisa in chorus during the programme.

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The government will also launch ‘Namo Shramik Seva Kendra’ to provide workers assistance with registration and renewal, document verification, application status and access to welfare schemes and claims at a single point. The centres are intended to reduce repeated visits by workers to government offices, the government said.

The Chief Minister said the month-long campaign will also see inauguration and foundation laying of projects related to transport, roads, sewerage, water treatment, education, electricity, public facilities and urban beautification.

Extending birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “PM Has Made Service to the Nation His Life’s Commitment.”

She said the Prime Minister had risen from a humble family background to the office of Prime Minister through hard work, patriotism and dedication, and had prioritised service to the nation during his 25 years in public life.

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