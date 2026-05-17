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Home / Delhi / Delhi govt to offer collateral-free loans up to Rs 10 cr for women startups: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi govt to offer collateral-free loans up to Rs 10 cr for women startups: CM Rekha Gupta

Appealed to citizens to adopt local products and support indigenous industries

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:50 PM May 17, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta addressing the inauguration of the two-day ‘Mega Self Help Group (SHG) Mela-2026’. (Credit: X/@gupta_rekha)
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Rekha Gupta on Saturday evening announced that the Delhi government will provide collateral free loans of up to Rs 10 crore to women self-help groups (SHGs) and startups, with the government acting as guarantor to promote women entrepreneurship and economic self-reliance in the national capital.

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Addressing the inauguration of the two-day ‘Mega Self Help Group (SHG) Mela-2026’ near Unity One Mall in Rohini, Gupta said, “The initiative aims to make every woman in Delhi self-reliant and strengthen indigenous businesses through better financial access and market opportunities.”

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She said the government would also provide regular platforms in malls and major shopping complexes for the promotion and sale of local and handmade products prepared by women entrepreneurs and SHGs.

The event, organised by the North-West District Administration, showcased handicrafts, khadi products, crochet work, food items and other handmade goods prepared by around 24 self-help groups under the ‘One District, One Product’ initiative.

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Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Vocal for Local’, ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘One District, One Product’, Gupta said, “Indian handmade and indigenous products are comparable to global brands and require stronger branding and marketing support.”

She also appealed to citizens to adopt local products and support indigenous industries. “Women are not only increasing family income through home-based industries and handmade products but are also strengthening the country’s economy,” she said.

The CM added that banks had also been included in the mela to strengthen financial inclusion and improve access to easy credit for women-led groups and startups.

Among those present at the event were, Yogendra Chandolia, MLA Kulwant Rana and North-West District Magistrate Soumya Saurabh, along with senior district officials and representatives of banking institutions.

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