Delhi Govt to revamp portal for seamless public service access, says IT Minister

Delhi’s IT Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Monday reviewed the overall functioning of the Information Technology Department and called for significant upgrades to the Delhi Government web portal to ensure smooth and accessible delivery of public services. He stressed that...
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:11 AM Apr 08, 2025 IST
Delhi Health Minister and IT Pankaj Kumar Singh. File
Delhi’s IT Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Monday reviewed the overall functioning of the Information Technology Department and called for significant upgrades to the Delhi Government web portal to ensure smooth and accessible delivery of public services. He stressed that the revamped portal must prioritise citizens’ needs, feature faster loading speeds and provide easy access to welfare-related services.

During the high-level meeting, Singh directed officials to prominently display all major public services related to water, sewerage, health, PWD and e-governance services on the homepage of the portal. “Public services should be available to citizens in the most straightforward manner. A dedicated, easily accessible section for these services on the homepage is essential,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of timely updates, the minister instructed all departments to ensure that their respective websites were regularly maintained and updated through their heads of departments (HODs). He emphasised that accurate and current information was crucial for a transparent and effective digital governance framework.

Singh also reviewed the proposed version of the upgraded portal and emphasised that the new website must be citizen-centric in both design and functionality. “The website should load quickly, be intuitive to use and offer powerful search tools so that citizens from all backgrounds can find what they need without hassle,” he said.

The upcoming Delhi Government portal, which will serve over 100 departments, is being built with modern features such as multilingual support, dynamic content and compatibility with all major web browsers. The platform will run on open-source Drupal technology and be hosted on scalable cloud infrastructure to ensure resilience, security and high availability.

The IT minister reiterated that security, speed and usability were at the core of the redevelopment effort. “This initiative is a step towards digitally empowering Delhi’s citizens. The aim is to make access to public services transparent, fast and user-friendly,” he added.

The revamp of the portal comes under the broader digital governance push led by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Delhi Government hopes the new digital platform will strengthen service delivery, improve citizen satisfaction and set new standards in e-governance.

